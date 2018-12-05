Frocks bring home award for museum

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT: Alstonville Plateau Historical Society's John Sim accepts the Museums and Galleries New South Wales IMAGinE Award for community engagement for Crawford House Museum.

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT: Alstonville Plateau Historical Society's John Sim accepts the Museums and Galleries New South Wales IMAGinE Award for community engagement for Crawford House Museum. Tim da-Rin Photography

IT'S frocks that have given the Alstonville Plateau Historical Society an award which can adorn the shelves of Crawford House Museum.

The society, which operates the Alstonville museum, was on November 23 presented the Museums and Galleries NSW IMAGinE award for community engagement for its Frock Club.

While the category included the criterion that the museum could only have two paid employees, Crawford House Museum is run entirely by volunteers.

Two of those volunteers, Ruth Povall and Lois Hennes, have worked together on the Frock Club, where people can share their love and appreciation of fashion.

In the museum's nomination , it was noted that the monthly Frock Club was not only a social inclusion project, but also a conservation program where fragile garments from the museum's collection are reproduced or re-engineered for educational purposes, helping bring fashion history to life.

The award follows afashion parade held by the club, which attracted more than 200 people.

Michael Rolfe, CEO, Museums & Galleries of NSW commended all award recipients. There was a total of 96 nominations.

