Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MALLETS READY: Battling out it at the Lismore Croquet Club's 2019 Golf Croquet Festival were Richard Parks from Monash CC in Victoria and Ray Chapman from Ballina CC .
MALLETS READY: Battling out it at the Lismore Croquet Club's 2019 Golf Croquet Festival were Richard Parks from Monash CC in Victoria and Ray Chapman from Ballina CC . Alison Paterson
Sport

'Friendy battle' as croquet players hit the green in Lismore

Alison Paterson
by
1st Nov 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLF croquet may seem like a genteel game, but it's war out there on the green.

Early on Friday morning players from all over Australia marched into the Lismore Croquet Club to compete in the second annual Golf Croquet Festival, which continues until Sunday at the Molesworth St field.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Club captain Fay Ross said the club was known "a small club with a big heart” and had attracted some of the best east coast players for the tournament.

Ross said the level of play was very high and, while friendly, there were definitely some serious players out to win the event.

The festival's 2018 champion, Graham Innocent from Young Croquet Club, has a -1 handicap, and he said he was delighted to be back to defend his title.

"It's a long way to come to play croquet,” he said.

"But the LCC is such a wonderful club I could not resist.”

Monash Croquet Club champion Richard Parks travelled from in Victoria and he reckoned the event was going to be terrific.

"I'm really happy to be here today,” he said.

Meanwhile, Coutts Crossing Croquet Club pair Gillian and Peter Martin said they normally played the more complicated association version of the game, but said they were intrigued to give the golf format a twirl.

"This is our first golf croquet tournament and it is superbly run,” Martin said.

"We will look at taking this festival idea back to our own club.”

golf croquet lismore lismore croquet club lismore croquet golf festival sport
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Classic sportscar maker bringing affordable cars to Lismore

        premium_icon Classic sportscar maker bringing affordable cars to Lismore

        Business "I SEE a really bright future for this town and this region", car dealer bringing new brand of car to town.

        Man's desperate attempt to help brother lands him in jail

        premium_icon Man's desperate attempt to help brother lands him in jail

        Crime He tried to orchestrate a large cocaine deal, but "buyer" was a cop

        Repurpose with a purpose at Vinnies

        premium_icon Repurpose with a purpose at Vinnies

        News Get dressed by Vinnies tomorrow

        Meet the most adorable new additions to the Macadamia Castle

        premium_icon Meet the most adorable new additions to the Macadamia Castle

        News 'Adorable creatures' will win over kids, big and small