'Friendy battle' as croquet players hit the green in Lismore

MALLETS READY: Battling out it at the Lismore Croquet Club's 2019 Golf Croquet Festival were Richard Parks from Monash CC in Victoria and Ray Chapman from Ballina CC . Alison Paterson

GOLF croquet may seem like a genteel game, but it's war out there on the green.

Early on Friday morning players from all over Australia marched into the Lismore Croquet Club to compete in the second annual Golf Croquet Festival, which continues until Sunday at the Molesworth St field.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Club captain Fay Ross said the club was known "a small club with a big heart” and had attracted some of the best east coast players for the tournament.

Ross said the level of play was very high and, while friendly, there were definitely some serious players out to win the event.

2018 Lismore Golf Croquet Champ back :

The festival's 2018 champion, Graham Innocent from Young Croquet Club, has a -1 handicap, and he said he was delighted to be back to defend his title.

"It's a long way to come to play croquet,” he said.

"But the LCC is such a wonderful club I could not resist.”

2019 Lismore Golf Croquet Festival :

Monash Croquet Club champion Richard Parks travelled from in Victoria and he reckoned the event was going to be terrific.

"I'm really happy to be here today,” he said.

Meanwhile, Coutts Crossing Croquet Club pair Gillian and Peter Martin said they normally played the more complicated association version of the game, but said they were intrigued to give the golf format a twirl.

Visiting Croquet players:

"This is our first golf croquet tournament and it is superbly run,” Martin said.

"We will look at taking this festival idea back to our own club.”