Friendship Festival will have a distinctly Italian flavour

Samantha Poate
| 16th Jun 2017 12:16 PM

THE Lismore Friendship Festival's Piazza in the Park will be bigger and better this year with two special guests and a funding from NSW State Government.

Organisers of the 2017 Piazza in the Park have welcomed the contribution which was announced by Minister of Multiculturalism, Ray Williams, under the NSW Grants Program - Celebration.

State Government hopes their investment will contribute to making the event full of family friendly activities and entertainment with a distinctly Italian flavour.

Special guests include the Italian Consul General, Arturo Arcano and lawyer and social justice advocate Armando Gardiman AM returns to his hometown of Nimbin to renew his acquaintance with family and friends.

They are keen to join with locals who have survived recent flood devastation and embrace the important sense of place clearly demonstrated as the city recovers its usual vitality.

This event is an opportunity for locals and visitors to acknowledge the contribution Italian settlers have made to the prosperity of the region.

The Richmond River Historical Society Museum will host the Volpato Photographic Collection, while Peter Derrett's photos of the Streets of Conegliano will be on display.

Popular performer Domenico, the Paradiso Choir and the Summerland Rockers will encourage people of all ages to join the fun.

A new feature of the program is the inaugural tug-o-war competition. It is a nod to the Italians who actively participated in the very successful Nimbin tug-o-war teams in the 70s.

Other attractions include: food and wine stalls, dancing, games, merchandise, children's activities, exhibitions and car displays.

Topics:  events northern rivers

