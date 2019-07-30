Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
He is being remembered as hard worker with a fondness for a good joke.
He is being remembered as hard worker with a fondness for a good joke.
News

Friends remember electrocuted MSF worker as ‘jovial fella’

by Peter Carruthers
30th Jul 2019 9:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Gordonvale man electrocuted on Sunday has been identified as second-generation MSF Sugar employee Brett Quinn.

He is being remembered as hard worker with a fondness for a good joke.

Cairns Canegrowers chair and Mulgrave region cane farmer Stephen Calcagno extended sympathy to Mr Quinn's family.

"It's tragic. On behalf of the growers I offer my condolences to the family. Words can't comfort them but our thoughts are with them," he said.

"Growers are shocked at the events on Sunday. Everybody wants to go to work and come home safe. But it just did not happen.

"He was always a jovial fella."

Ambulances and emergency personnel attend an accident where a crane hit some power lines at Little Mulgrave South of Cairns on Sunday. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
Ambulances and emergency personnel attend an accident where a crane hit some power lines at Little Mulgrave South of Cairns on Sunday. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

Cairns Police Inspector Peter Flori said the Mr Quinn was holding onto a piece of track when the arm of the crane clipped overhead lines at Irvin Access Rd.

He said pressure to complete the train line works quickly was not a contributing factor to the workplace accident.

"I don't think any workload or urgency has contributed to this," he said.

Insp Flori said a witness had been interviewed but no further detail had emerged about how the accident happened.

MSF Sugar chief executive officer Mike Barry said the Mulgrave Mill was shut today as a sign of respect.

"We won't restart until tomorrow afternoon to allow time for employees to deal with the situation," he said.

A crane remains in Little Mulgrave where a man died after the crane hit overhead powerlines. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
A crane remains in Little Mulgrave where a man died after the crane hit overhead powerlines. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

"It's a well-known family in the region and has profound impact on the workforce and the broader community.

Australian Workers' Union Far North district secretary Dave Hearse confirmed union members were involved.

He said there was not enough information available yet to determine whether the accident could have been avoided.

"We are committed to make sure these sort of incidents don't repeat," he said.

A 63-year-old colleague who received an electric shock when rushing to his mate's side was flown for treatment in the burns unit of a Brisbane hospital.

He remains in a serious condition today.

A Workplace Health and Safety spokesman said a joint investigation with the Electrical Safety Office would be launched.

More Stories

crane crash electrocution fatality memorial msf tributes

Top Stories

    Cyclist feared he would die in a 'pool of blood' on highway

    premium_icon Cyclist feared he would die in a 'pool of blood' on highway

    Crime A CASINO driver was drunk when he hit two cyclists on the Bruxner Highway, leaving them with serious injuries.

    MOST WANTED: 5 people police need to speak with urgently

    premium_icon MOST WANTED: 5 people police need to speak with urgently

    Crime If you've seen any one of these people, contact police immediately

    Man accused of bestiality to be sentenced

    premium_icon Man accused of bestiality to be sentenced

    Crime The man is accused of having sex with dogs 19 times

    Govt drug driving advice 'needs to be looked at': Saffin

    premium_icon Govt drug driving advice 'needs to be looked at': Saffin

    News Janelle Saffin weighs in on contentious NSW govt drug driving advice