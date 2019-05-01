Menu
Friends of well know African musician Kobya -the victim of a hit and run in Nimbin - have launched a GoFundMe campaign in an effort to raise funds while he recovers.
Community

Friends rally to help victim of hit and run

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
1st May 2019 9:00 AM
AS HE heals in hospital, friends of the Nimbin hit and run victim Kobya have launched a GoFundMe campaign to enable him to have stable accommodation during his recovery.

On the evening of Monday, April 15 the 63-year-old African musician, and his partner, Tonia Jansen, 62, were walking along Cecil St in Nimbin when they were struck by a vehicle travelling eastbound and were thrown across the road.

His partner Tonia Jansen, also known as Kooka sadly passed away at the scene.

Friends wrote on the fund-raising site that "Kobya has suffered serious injuries including a busted leg, dislocated shoulder and many wounds on his head and to the upper right side of his body leaving him in hospital". 　　

"Kobya will need time to heal and has had to pull out of his music gigs which are his man source of income," they wrote.　　

"We are asking for any help, as small as $5 (a cup of coffee) if you can spare it to assist. Kobya has been living in his van/mobile home for many years but now needs somewhere stable and warm to stay across winter to help him heal.

"Any assistance is greatly appreciated and will help Kobya to heal and to get back to playing his music, spreading his infectious positive vibe and spending time with his amazing eight children."

The page has raised $1650 by 49 people in five days and has a goal of $5000 and has been shared 163 times.　

If you are in the position to lend Kobya a hand, head to: Help Kobya Heal　GoFundMe　　

Lismore Northern Star

