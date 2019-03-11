Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Images from Facebook of 22 year old Jake Nicholas (right) who drowned after body surfing at Pinny Beach Lake Macquarie. https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1737246119930369&set=a.1406885679633083&type=3&theater
Images from Facebook of 22 year old Jake Nicholas (right) who drowned after body surfing at Pinny Beach Lake Macquarie. https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1737246119930369&set=a.1406885679633083&type=3&theater
News

Friends mourn ‘Milky Bar kid’ after drowning

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
11th Mar 2019 11:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRIENDS of a man who drowned at a Lake Macquarie beach have paid tribute to their mate, the "Milky Bar kid".

Jake Hanson, 22, had been bodyboarding at Pinny Beach on Sunday morning when he was pulled unconscious from the surf just after 10am.

Paramedics attempted CPR on the young labourer but he couldn't be revived.

 

The labourer had been bodyboarding when he was found unresponsive. Picture: Instagram/Harry Holland
The labourer had been bodyboarding when he was found unresponsive. Picture: Instagram/Harry Holland

Hanson's close friend Jayden Dann told The Daily Telegraph "Milky" was one of a kind.

"He was my best mate, my brother - everyone knew him as Milky," he said.

"I've never met anyone more outgoing or as unique as him.

"We used to call him Milky because he looked like the Milky Bar kid."

Hanson was known to friends as “Milky”. Picture: Facebook
Hanson was known to friends as “Milky”. Picture: Facebook

Social media has been flooded with condolences after Hanson's death.

Officers from Lake Macquarie Police District are speaking to witnesses and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

More Stories

Show More
death drowning lake macquarie nsw

Top Stories

    33 projects on chopping block to help fix $6.1m black hole

    premium_icon 33 projects on chopping block to help fix $6.1m black hole

    Council News LISMORE City Council has revealed a number of major projects will have to be cancelled or deferred to help balance the books.

    • 11th Mar 2019 11:15 AM
    New caterers to bring fresh scene to popular bowling club

    premium_icon New caterers to bring fresh scene to popular bowling club

    Business Business to offer cooking classes and "heaps of really good food”

    Emotional paddle-out for beloved Ballina man

    premium_icon Emotional paddle-out for beloved Ballina man

    News Hundreds of people gathered in honour of Raz Burtonwood

    • 11th Mar 2019 11:30 AM
    Government poised to lose Nationals seats: Poll

    premium_icon Government poised to lose Nationals seats: Poll

    Politics Berejiklian government poised to lose Nationals seats: YouGov poll