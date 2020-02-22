Friends cast finally confirms reunion

It's finally happening.

After months of relentless speculation, the cast of Friends has finally confirmed they will reunite for an exclusive untitled - and unscripted - special on HBO Max.

Most of the cast shared the news at the same time on Instagram, posting a picture of the six of them in retro outfits driving a convertible, writing simply: "It's happening" and tagging their co-stars and HBO Max.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc will return to the original Friends soundstage in Burbank, Los Angeles, to celebrate the popular sitcom with an hour-long program.

According to Variety, the six stars will receive at least $2.5 million (A$3.7 million) each to appear in the reunion show.

The original series ran from 1994 until 2004, with re-runs still proving to be a massive hit with audiences on streaming services, all these years on.

The show has retained its popularity over the years.

"Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together - we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library," Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max, told Deadline.

"I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation. It taps into an era when friends - and audiences - gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans."

The show centered around six best friends living in New York City. Picture: NBC/Getty Images

Original executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane have signed on to executive produce the special, which is designed to help launch Friends re-runs arriving on HBO Max.

It's understood the streaming service shelled out $425 million (A$641 million) for the rights to the show.

HBO Max, which launches next year in May, will only be available in the US initially. In Australia, Foxtel has an exclusive agreement with HBO and is reportedly looking to expand its agreement with the company to show HBO Max's original content.

The reunion news comes after Aniston, 50, revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the show's cast had been "working on something" other than a reboot.

The Friends cast have been spruiking their friendship a lot lately, most recently all making an appearance on Aniston's new Instagram page, which broke records when she finally made it last October.