Friendly pirate to fire first shot in cooking competition

Byron's Stacey Allen and Ash Keillah will host the first instant restaurant in the new season of My Kitchen Rules. Channel 7

ASH Keillah and Stacey Allen don't claim to be the best home cooks, but they're willing to learn.

The Byron-based couple is one of 16 teams competing in the 10th anniversary season of Channel 7's My Kitchen Rules.

Surfer Ash, whose nickname is the Friendly Pirate after he lost his left eye following an injury at a party on the Gold Coast 10 years ago, and social media marketer Stacey, who has more than 120,000 Instagram followers, hope their run on the reality cooking show will be a slow burn.

"I just thought it would be fun. We aren't amazing cooks, but we cook a bit," Ash said.

"I thought we could learn how to cook as we go. Stacey's smart, we work together really well and we love eating."

Ash, 34, and Stacey, 27, have the honour of being the first team to cook in the milestone season, hosting their instant restaurant for judges Pete Evans and Manu Feildel and seven other teams on Monday night.

"To have the first dish of the 10th season is insane," Ash said.

"We didn't even think it was real until Pete and Manu rang our doorbell.

"We're pretty good with pressure and we look after each other… I think we handled it pretty well."

Stacey is a long-time MKR viewer while Ash had only seen a few clips of the show.

"Being on it was exactly what I expected," Stacey said. "The pressure was through the roof; there are people you get along with and don't get along with and you're all stuck around the table."

Ash added: "I had no clue. I'd only seen a few snippets, but I tend to be overly confident with most things so I was like 'we can do this babe'."

Adelaide native Stacey moved to Byron two years ago to be with Ash, whom she'd met while on holidays six years ago.

"We were friends for years and years and then a few years ago we caught up. I'd shaved my beard and she was feeling me. I was kept in the friend zone for a while (laughs)," Ash said.

"We did a few back and forward trips for a while. Then we found this amazing studio and said let's do it. She quit her job she'd been working at for seven years and moved up. Luckily I returned the favour (by proposing)."

My Kitchen Rules premieres tomorrow at 7pm on Seven.