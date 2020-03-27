Friday Family Food Day starts today: order takeaway or home delivery

Friday Food Day encourages Richmond Valley residents to order takeaway from local businesses.

FANCY a Friday night takeaway?

Not only are you exempt from cooking today, every dollar your spend helps small business in your town.

Richmond Valley Council’s events and tourism team were brainstorming ideas to get people to be serious about staying at home where possible but also continuing to support their local businesses.

Friday Family Food Day, based on a similar event being promoted by Lismore resident Sally Flannery begins today.

Businesses offering takeaway and home delivery have their menus on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Here’s some of them-

Hotel Cecil

Casino Golf Club

Zeebras

Clydesdale Motel and Steakhouse has introduced a take away and delivery menu named Stuber

Country Crumbs Bakery

Commercial Hotel

Lazy Labrador, call ahead to place your order and simply ask for kerbside delivery

Windara is offering meals on the go, cooked fresh to order and delivered to your home or place of work. Order by 3pm Fridays

Lemos

Mikes 4 Coffee is offering to bring your takeaway order to your car

Shannonbrook Farms will be doing a special delivery of its premium mince

Wurtlizer Bakery is open for takeaways only and will be making fresh products everyday for customers.

The Bowlo Evans Head is now serving takeaway Chinese meals and pizzas. Items on the menu are available seven days, 5pm-8pm.

Friday Food Day starts at 6am and goes until10.30pm.

Put in your order now.

If we’ve missed your business, email rrexp@northernstar.com.au and we’ll add you to thee list.