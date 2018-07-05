Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Little William Tyrrell, who went missing in Kendall in 2014.
Little William Tyrrell, who went missing in Kendall in 2014. contributed
News

Fresh search of bushland in Tyrrell case ends

Jasmine Minhas
by
5th Jul 2018 3:30 PM

THE LARGE-SCALE search in bushland for evidence of missing boy William Tyrrell has drawn to a close today, with nothing found.

However, police say Strike Force Rosann detectives have gathered information "relevant to the investigation".

Police, SES and Rural Fire Service crews have spent the last four weeks scouring bushland at Kendall on the Mid North Coast as part of an investigation into the then 3-year-old's disappearance.

"The purpose of this is that if we present evidence to a court, whether coronial or criminal, we can show beyond reasonable doubt that William's disappearance was the result of human intervention and not through misadventure," Strike Force Rosann leader Det. Insp. Gary Jubelin told the media ahead of the search.

A coronial inquest is expected to begin this year, four years after the toddler disappeared from the front yard of his grandmother's home in Kendall.

The Australian has reported a total of five "high priority" suspects are being investigated.

William's foster and biological parents have all been ruled out as suspects.

A $1m reward remains in place for information leading to the recovery of William.

disappearance of william tyrrell editors picks missing william tyrrell
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Polly crosses the rainbow bridge to piggy heaven

    premium_icon Polly crosses the rainbow bridge to piggy heaven

    News "IT WAS a shame that she had her incredible trust in humanity shattered by the attack, but she regained that trust toward the end. We will miss her.”

    The town where you will wait months for a rental property

    premium_icon The town where you will wait months for a rental property

    News Economic growth has had some unwanted consequences

    Massive rent reduction for Lismore's old Target building

    premium_icon Massive rent reduction for Lismore's old Target building

    Business Rent drop to help get Molesworth St buzzing again

    PHOTOS: Stunning images from around the region

    PHOTOS: Stunning images from around the region

    News Our readers share some of their favourite photos

    Local Partners