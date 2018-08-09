Menu
A man inspects the damage of his house destroyed by an earthquake in North Lombok, Indonesia. Picture: AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati
News

Second earthquake hits Lombok

by Staff writers and wires
9th Aug 2018 4:25 PM

A STRONG earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 has hit Indonesia's Lombok island, causing buildings to collapse, according to witnesses and the Southeast Asian nation's meteorology and geophysics agency.

The strong aftershock today was felt strongly on the island and followed a 6.9 quake on Sunday that killed at least 347 people and damaged thousands of houses.

Tens of thousands of people on Lombok are homeless after a Sunday's powerful earthquake.

Today's 6.2 magnitude quake was shallow, at a depth of 12 kilometres, centred in the northwest of the island, Indonesia's geological agency said.

It said it didn't have the potential to cause a tsunami.

A Reuters witness said the latest quake sent people into the streets in panic and caused buildings to collapse.

 

A second earthquake has hit the Indonesian island of Lombok. Picture: Indonesian Meteorological and Geophysics Agency
The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake at magnitude 5.9. It's the third big quake to hit Lombok in little over a week. Buildings still standing on the island have been weakened after Sunday's 7.0 quake that killed at least 131 people and a 6.4 quake on July 29 that killed 16.

Most of the people who died in Sunday's tremor were in Kayangan, on the north side of the island, according to the state-run Antara news agency.

The national disaster agency has stood by the official death toll of 131, despite other government agencies, including the military, reporting much higher figures.

The governor of the province that includes Lombok, the military and the national search and rescue agency each issued different death tolls that ranged from 226 to 381.

Another 1447 people have been injured and 165,003 displaced.

The Indonesian Red Cross says it's focusing its Lombok earthquake relief efforts on an estimated 20,000 people in remote areas in the north of the island where aid still has not reached.

Spokesman Arifin Hadi says the homeless need clean water and tarpaulins most of all. He says the agency has sent 20 water trucks to five remote areas, including one village of about 1200 households.

He says, "People are always saying they need water and tarps." He also says they're continuing to look for people with untreated injuries.

