Fresh life for Bangalow Weir Parklands

The Bangalow weir is getting an upgrade. Photo Digby Hildreth / Byron Shire News

IT'S full steam ahead for the upgrade of the Bangalow Weir Parklands.

In announcing that a contract has been signed to deliver funding for the project, the Nationals Duty Senator for Richmond John Williams said the Nationals promised Byron Shire Council $250,000 and now it was being delivered.

He said Byron Shire Council will contribute $110,000 towards the overall cost of $360,000.

Senator Williams said the upgrade of the Bangalow Weir Parklands will include a new car park with spaces for at least 16 vehicles, a new access road, a shelter shed with two barbecues, a 4000 litres water tank, a nature playground and landscaping which includes picnic tables, benches and lighting.

The work will be completed by April 30 next year and will be managed by council.

Senator Williams said he is proud that the government is investing in local infrastructure which will benefit the region.