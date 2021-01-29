Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Sherwood Hotel at Lismore.
The Sherwood Hotel at Lismore.
News

Fresh hurdle delays opening of Lismore’s new pub

Rebecca Lollback
29th Jan 2021 1:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The highly anticipated opening of Lismore’s newest pub has been delayed.

John Elsley, the owner of the Sherwood Hotel in Molesworth St, had hoped to open the doors to the former Tommy’s building in December.

“We’d love to be open by Christmas,” he told The Northern Star in September.

“But the previous owner did not include the liquor licence in the sale and this always takes a bit of time to organise so we have already started the process.”

He was right, and plans were soon revised with a goal of opening by “late January or early February”.

However it now seems there will be even further delays.

At a board meeting of the Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority, held on January 20, the Sherwood Hotel’s licence was listed as “under consideration”.

A spokesperson from the authority confirmed the matter was yet to be determined.

“The Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority is still considering the application of the Sherwood Hotel in Lismore,” the spokesperson said.

“As the matter is still under consideration at this time no other information can be given.”

It is expected to be discussed again at the board’s next meeting on February 17.

The Sherwood Hotel at Lismore.
The Sherwood Hotel at Lismore.

On the hotel’s website, it states: “We are currently awaiting approval from the liquor authorities to begin trading.

“We will be in touch via social media with updates when we have them.”

But the Sherwood’s website now reveals more details about what’s in store once the hotel does open.

The food is described as “simple food, done well”.

“We aim to use as much locally sourced ingredients as possible with a focus on quality,” the website states.

“Italian inspired food with a hearty classic pub menu to match.

“Fourteen taps of independent craft beer, a massive cocktail list and a huge back bar of quality Australian made craft spirits.

“We are a community-conscious business aiming to operate in the cleanest way possible, bring people together and drive progress.

“We use 100 per cent recycled material where possible and are working to rely on 100 per cent renewable energy.”

The Sherwood’s back beer garden will be a dog-friendly zone, with pooches allowed on a leash.

A function room replaces the pokies.

liquor licence lismore pubs northern rivers business northern rivers development
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council investigates alleged unauthorised work at Bangalow

        Premium Content Council investigates alleged unauthorised work at Bangalow

        Council News A stop work order was issued for a Bangalow property, the owner of which has a pending DA before the council.

        Speeding driver told cops he drank 8 schooners of beer

        Premium Content Speeding driver told cops he drank 8 schooners of beer

        News 24-year-old was pulled over by police just before midnight

        DAMN IT: Stop playing ping pong over our water supply

        Premium Content DAMN IT: Stop playing ping pong over our water supply

        News "There are no easy decisions here, but this is a flagship issue"

        Herne kicks into in Trans AM and S5000 double act

        Premium Content Herne kicks into in Trans AM and S5000 double act

        Sport The Lismore racing star had a great first racing weekend with Garry Rogers...