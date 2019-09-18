Fresh faced cut-throat barber offers cheap cuts to veterans

Pat Faull has openend a traditional barber shop at the former Birbecks shop in Kyogle's main street.

Pat Faull has openend a traditional barber shop at the former Birbecks shop in Kyogle's main street. Susanna Freymark

PAT Faull looks too young to be a veteran or the owner of an old fashioned barber shop on Kyogle's main street.

Half Cut Barber Shop has an olde world feel with wooden floorboards, minimal retro furniture, a TV screening car shows and some quirky signs including a mounted axe with the words "For Zombie Attack” written underneath.

"I like the environment, you can have a blokey conversation here,” Mr Faull said.

The fresh faced 36 year old was "born and bred” in Kyogle, having moved away a few times and come back.

He has three children and his new barber business has become "an escape” he joked.

Inspired by veteran Rex Page, who ran a barbers when Mr Faull was a kid, he too started cutting hair after he left the military.

"I'd always wanted to be a soldier,” Mr Faull said.

"My great grandfather served at Gallipoli and my grandfather was sent to Papua New Guinea.”

Mr Faull spent four years in East Timor and because of his military background, he offers discounts to veterans at his Half Cut Barber.

He can do the traditional hot towel shave and a barber's massager.

"My first three clients were all razors,” he said, "they were cut throats.”

Willem Kezer from Dubbo was in the barbers chair having his hair cut at Half Cut for the first time.

"Do you want me to feather it up?” Mr Faull asked.

Mr Faull is in the old Birbecks shop and he plans to keep the signage out front, as the former clothing business had been there "forever”, he said.

There are two other barber shops in the main street including Sylvia's Barbers across the road from Half Cut.

Prices

Traditional cut $25

Pensioners $20

Veterans $15

Beard trim $8

Barber hot towel shave $30

Traditional barber massage $30

Ear and nose hair removal $10

Follow Captain Halfcut on Intsagram @half_cut_barber