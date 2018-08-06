Menu
Macca's All Mechanical owner Grant McPherson is proud to be able to open business in Lismore.
Business

Fresh face takes over at prominent mechanic shop

Liana Turner
by
6th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
A NEW mechanic has taken charge at a business in the heart of Lismore.

Grant McPherson is in the process of rebranding the building on the corner of Ballina Rd and Diadem St.

 

Macca's All Mechanical owner Grant McPherson is proud to open business in Lismore.
While the business, now known as Macca's All Mechanical, is still in a transition phase, Mr McPherson said he'd been on board about two weeks now.

The Lismore born-and-bred mechanic, who has been working in the industry since he was 16, said it was the first business he'd owned.

"I've run a lot of workshops before but have never owned my own," he said.

Since he took over last month, Mr McPherson said the business had been hugely busy.

"I've got a big following from my last job and the last owner (here), everyone trusted him as well," he said.

He hoped to maintain, and build on that following through the trust of his customers.

"That's the biggest part," he said.

"I just like being able to fix things for people when they need it urgently or look after them."

Those passing by the business would probably have noticed its fresh lick of paint in recent weeks.

"I just wanted a fresh image on the outside because it sort of blended in before," he said.

Phone 02 6621 4448 or visit Macca's All Mechanical on Facebook.

