Frenzy over $12 iPhone deal

Luxury car maker Volkswagen will be selling two of its most popular vehicles through Australia's biggest online sales event Click Frenzy, while an iPhone and Macbook Air will be discounted by 99 per cent.

The campaign is hailing the "bold" move as a world first, declaring the move by the European manufacturer as a revolutionary initiative for the industry.

The Volkswagen Amarok ute will be slashed by $3000 to $46,990 and the Golf reduced by $2000 to $24,990 when the sales event goes live at 7pm.

A version of the Volkswagen Amarok will be discounted by $3000.

"This is a bold move, but we are witnessing a seismic swing from physical to online retail worldwide, and I think Volkswagen are going to nail it," Click Frenzy managing director Grant Arnold said.

More than 2000 items from some of the world's leading brands will be featured in the campaign that will go live for 53 hours, closing at midnight on Thursday.

The Click Frenzy Mayhem, which includes the sale of some items slashed by 99 per cent, will offer rare relief for many households struggling with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of its Go Nuts deals, an iPhone 11 will be sold for just $12 and a Macbook Air at $17. These deals will pop-up randomly throughout the 53 hours in a notification for shoppers on the website but are only available for Click Frenzy members.

Apple products sold at an incredible 99 per cent discount.

Major telco Telstra is also joining the long list of companies jumping on board with its consumer and small business boss Michael Ackland outlining offers to gain new customers during the event.

"All our mobile and data service plans are flexible, with no lock-in contract and no excess data charges," he said. "We are offering deals on all of our monthly mobile and data plans."

Coffee company Lavazza is taking the heavy discounting one step further by giving away brewing machines when a particular order is purchased.

Consumers who buy six boxes of single origin Brazil Cereja Passita capsules for $50 will receive a free tiny coffee machine.

"The last few months have seen more of us look to perfect our coffees at home," Lavazza marketing director Mimmo Orlando said.

"We saw this as the perfect time to unveil our new eCommerce offering and to bring Lavazza's world-class Italian coffee and machines to more homes across Australia."

Other deals include:

Under Armour: 30 per cent off site-wide

Adore Beauty: Up to 20 per cent off on top brands including, SkinCeauticals, Medik8, Aspect, Benefit Cosmetics, Dyson, Kerastase

Harris Scarfe: 50 per cent off all Manchester and 50 per cent off all menswear and womenswear

Rebel Sport: Multiple deals including save $450 on Garmin Fenix 5X, up to 50 per cent off selected styles of footwear, 30 per cent off selected styles of women's clothing from Nike, Adidas, PUMA

Michael Hill: 50 per cent off gold and silver, 25 per cent off diamonds

SurfStitch: 30 per cent off over 10,000 styles

G-Star RAW: 25 per cent off site wide

Shoes & Sox: Up to 50 per cent off

Levi's: Up to 70 per cent off

Forty Winks: 50 per cent off mattresses online, 30 per cent off bedroom furniture

Telstra: Save up to $120 over 12 months on all month-month mobile plans, save $120 on the Xbox One S

Circles Life: 100GB/month for $28

Shein: 15-70 per cent off storewide

2XU: Savings of up to 70 per cent off

Guess: 50 per cent off hundreds of styles

Dyson: Save $250 on Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin

L'Oreal Paris: 15 per cent off cosmetics, skincare and hair colour

YSL: 15 per cent off when you spend $50

Fila: Minimum 60 per cent off site wide including track pants from $15

A sneak peak of the deals was revealed by news.com.au on Monday, including a HP 13" touchscreen laptop reduced by 20 per cent to $960.

Other deals include: Reebok at 40 per cent off, Bose headphones and speakers available at half price, nearly 60 per cent off wine sold through Cellarmasters and Athlete's Foot will have women's shoes from ASICS, Nike and Brooks at up to 40 per cent off.

The sales will include up to 40 per cent off Reebok items. Picture: Ken Ishii/Getty Images

Other discounts will be through Barbecues Galore, Adore Beauty, Ugg boots and Thomas Sabo jewellery and watches sold at 20 per cent off.

But while discretionary categories such as fashion and footwear might be less attractive for cash-strapped shoppers, household and office products will remain vital particularly for those needing to upgrade their home working station, according to QUT Business School professor Gary Mortimer.

"We know that more people than ever before are choosing to shop online," he told news.com.au.

"However, right now consumers are genuinely concerned about paying down debt and saving money, not necessarily spending money on discretionary types of purchases.

"We're more concerned with paying the rent next week or servicing our mortgage, not particularly a new pair of boots or a new winter coat."

Touchscreen HP laptop available for less than $1000. Note: this may not be the specific model on sale.

WHAT IS CLICK FRENZY?

The sale launched in November 2012 and has become internationally recognised as Australia's iconic online shopping event, with its main event occurring in November each year as well as May.

HOW TO GET A $17 MAC

While there will be a huge range of discounts available during the sale, the chances of scoring one of Click Frenzy Mayhem's coveted 99 per cent off deals are slim.

Anyone can access the sale from 7pm AEST tonight until midnight AEST tomorrow.

This year, the process to secure a 99 per cent off deal will be slightly different:

1. You must be logged into your Click Frenzy account during the event.

2. Make sure you've accurately completed your address details in your account profile, as this is where your Go Nuts purchase will be shipped if you are successful.

3. Logged in users will receive a pop-up notification each time a Go Nuts deal goes live. This notification will include a question that you will need to answer within 30 minutes. The pop-up will appear on your screen no matter what page you are on in the site.

4. Answers will be ranked by accuracy first, speed second.

5. If you are successful, you will be contacted via mobile from Click Frenzy with a unique discount code to complete your purchase at a 99 per cent discount.

6. You must complete your purchase before the end of the Click Frenzy event.

Originally published as Frenzy over $12 iPhone deal