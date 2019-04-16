Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A French tourist has been caught drink driving.
A French tourist has been caught drink driving. Emma Murray
News

French tourist caught drink driving almost double the limit

Aisling Brennan
by
16th Apr 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FRENCH tourist has been caught driving almost twice the legal blood alcohol level near Ocean Shores over the weekend.

Tweed Byron Police District spokeswoman said police were patrolling Beach Ave on South Golden Beach about 9.15am on Sunday, April 7, when they observed a blue Nissan Pulsar bearing Queensland plates.

"Police followed the vehicle where it was stopped for the purpose of a random breath test," she said.

"The accused, a 24-year-old male French Tourist, was spoken to by Police."

The man admitted to consuming several beers earlier but was unsure of how many.

"The accused submitted to a breath analysis that returned a result of 0.096 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath.

"The accused was issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice and will appear the Mullumbimby Local Court on May 27."

drink driver northern rivers crime ocean shores tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'DANGEROUS': Complaints had been made about hit-and-run site

    premium_icon 'DANGEROUS': Complaints had been made about hit-and-run site

    Crime THE Nimbin community is in mourning after a fatal hit-and-run, with some locals saying the lack of safe footpaths has been an ongoing issue.

    • 16th Apr 2019 12:30 PM
    Wife 'thrilled, relieved' after husband's operation

    Wife 'thrilled, relieved' after husband's operation

    Health Lismore man's golf-ball size tumour has been removed

    Hospital staff to walk out on job over 'wage theft'

    premium_icon Hospital staff to walk out on job over 'wage theft'

    Health Staff protesting over unpaid allowance today

    Do buried whale carcasses really attract sharks?

    premium_icon Do buried whale carcasses really attract sharks?

    Environment The science is in on whether whales buried on beaches attract sharks

    • 16th Apr 2019 12:29 PM