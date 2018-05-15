French restaurant to open its doors in Ballina

Che Bon co-owners Pascale Moreau and Rodolphe Ferreol are looking forward to welcoming customers to their new location in Ballina.

Che Bon co-owners Pascale Moreau and Rodolphe Ferreol are looking forward to welcoming customers to their new location in Ballina. Marc Stapelberg

TINTENBAR helped to bring them their second child, their citizenship and plenty of love.

But the owners of French restaurant Che Bon will soon begin a new chapter when they relocate to Cherry St, Ballina. Originally from the French food capital of Lyon, they have been operating the restaurant for the past decade.

Owners Rodolphe Ferreol and Pascale Moreau will serve their last meals at Chebon's Tintenbar location on Saturday, May 26.

"We came in a van 11 years ago and Tintenbar gave us a well-established business, citizenship, our second child," Mr Ferreol said.

"So for us, it's a big part of our life."

Ms Moreau said the same menu, wine list and staff would remain for the dinner-only eatery but they will be operating an extra night.

"The major change ... is we're going to be open on Mondays," she said.

"The only thing that will change it the location."

For staff, Che Bon's new home offers them more room to move.

"The kitchen is three times bigger than the one in Tintenbar," she said.

"We needed a bigger kitchen and it's such a great tool for us to work with."

A pre-opening night - already booked out - will be held at the Cherry St restaurant on May 31.

New bookings are available from June 1. Visit chebonrestaurant.com or phone 0266878221.