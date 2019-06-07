Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ash Barty says she doesn't care which court she plays on.
Ash Barty says she doesn't care which court she plays on.
Tennis

French Open plunged into a sexism row

7th Jun 2019 10:22 AM

THE French Open's decision to move the women's semi-finals away from the tournament's showpiece court has been blasted as "unfair and inappropriate".

After torrential rain washed out all of Wednesday's play, the last two women's quarter-finals were played on  Thursday and the semi-finals pushed back a day until Friday.

However, the semi-final between Ashleigh Barty and Amanda Anisimova will be played on Court Suzanne Lenglen, while Johanna Konta's match with Marketa Vondrousova has been shifted to the smaller, 5000-seat Court Simonne-Mathieu.

The men's semis between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic against Dominic Thiem, will be played on the main Court Philippe Chatrier.

"We are extremely disappointed by the scheduling of both women's semi-finals on outside courts," said WTA chief executive Steve Simon.

"There's no doubt that scheduling has been challenged by weather conditions and the WTA understands the scheduling issues presented at Roland Garros.

"The four women who have played so well and made it this far have earned their right to play on the biggest stage. We believe other solutions were possible which would have been to the benefit of fans as well as all players."

Barty, who pays her maiden grand slam semi-final, isn't bothered one bit.

"Obviously we would love to play on Chatrier. For me, personally, I'm excited to be in a semi-final. It doesn't really matter which court I play on," said Barty, the world No.8.

Starting next year, Roland Garros will have a retractable roof over the main court, which will make it the last of the four Grand Slam events to have at least one stadium where matches can be played in any weather.

More Stories

Show More
amanda anisimova ashleigh barty dominic thiem french open johanna konta marketa vondrousova novak djokovic rafael nadal roger federer roland garros
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Buried treasure halts major school upgrade

    premium_icon Buried treasure halts major school upgrade

    Community THE school is bursting at the seams, but a much-needed upgrade is now on hold indefinitely, after almost 600 artefacts were discovered on the school grounds.

    TRAGIC: Pedestrian killed on Bruxner Hwy near Lismore

    TRAGIC: Pedestrian killed on Bruxner Hwy near Lismore

    News The incident happened about 9.30pm last night

    'On my way to a brothel', drunk driver tells police

    premium_icon 'On my way to a brothel', drunk driver tells police

    News The Woodburn man was pulled over at the scene of a fatal crash

    'Manufacturers around the world come knocking on our door'

    premium_icon 'Manufacturers around the world come knocking on our door'

    Business Macadamia industry an "economic powerhouse of the Northern Rivers"

    • 7th Jun 2019 9:00 AM