French man arrested after drink driving

A man on an international licence was arrested after blowing mid-range while driving. Contributed

A 26-YEAR-OLD male is due to front court after being caught drink driving.

About 3.15am yesterday police noticed a silver Mitsubishi Magna travelling in a westerly direction on Shirley St Byron Bay.

When pulled over, police noticed the male driver had blood shot eyes and his breath smelt of intoxicating liquor.

He tested positive to a roadside breath test and was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station for an analysis.

The driver blew a positive result of 0.128 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath.

He was driving on a French International drivers licence at the time.

His licence was suspended and he is due to appear in Byron Bay Local Court on October 19.