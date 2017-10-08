French man arrested after drink driving

A 26-YEAR-OLD male is due to front court after being caught drink driving.
About 3.15am yesterday police noticed a silver Mitsubishi Magna travelling in a westerly direction on Shirley St Byron Bay.
When pulled over, police noticed the male driver had blood shot eyes and his breath smelt of intoxicating liquor.
He tested positive to a roadside breath test and was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station for an analysis.
The driver blew a positive result of 0.128 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath.
He was driving on a French International drivers licence at the time.
His licence was suspended and he is due to appear in Byron Bay Local Court on October 19.