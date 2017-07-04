French cuisine is back on the menu

TRIUMPH: Palate at the gallery owner Yves Al-Ghazi brings the flavour of France and the middle east back on the menu .

PALATE at the Gallery owner Yves Al-Ghazi felt empty and in shock when he saw the devastation the March 31 flood brought to his restaurant and cafe in Lismore's Molesworth St.

What followed was a complete overhaul of the venue including new fridges and freezers, sanded and varnished tables, new bar and newly-painted walls - the result of weeks of work by volunteers, family and staff.

Mountains of paperwork, extensive repairs and a shortage of tradespeople to do the work meant the process of reopening took longer than expected.

"My first thought was it was over and we would never come back from such devastation,” he said.

"I couldn't imagine how we could repair and replace all those things.”

Now the eatery is open again with a new menu focusing on hearty home-cooked meals inspired by some of Mr Al-Ghazi's favourite foods, including French and Mediterranean dishes.

PALATE at the Gallery is open for business. Photo Contributed Contributed

He has fondly tipped the hat to his two grandmothers who specialised in French and middle eastern dishes respectively.

The popular French dish bouillabaisse, a fish soup with croutons and a hot spicy sauce, is still on the menu.

Other dishes include French stews, Beef Burgandy and dishes from the mountains which include mushrooms and cheeses.

The cafe is open Tuesday to Sunday, 9am-2.30pm.

Dinner on Friday and Saturday nights is planned to start soon.