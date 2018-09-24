Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Train collides with car ditched on track

by KEAGAN ELDER
24th Sep 2018 9:20 AM

A TRAIN loaded with thousands of tonnes of sugar crashed into a car ditched on the track.

Townsville police district duty officer Senior Sergeant Joe Matheson said the fully-loaded train, carrying about 2000 tonnes of sugar, collided with the car at Julago south of Townsville about 11pm.

Sen Sgt Matheson said there were no occupants in the car and initial inquiries had revealed "the car was bush bashing".

He said the unregistered Subaru was immobilised, possibly running out of fuel, and came to a stop on the track.

"It does not appear the vehicle was left on the tracks intentionally," Sen Sgt Matheson said.

He said the driver of the train reportedly saw a number of people leaving the car.

Sen Sgt Matheson said no one was injured in the incident and no carriages were derailed.

collision editors picks sugar train train train crash

Top Stories

    PM criticises Byron Bay's Australia Day change

    PM criticises Byron Bay's Australia Day change

    Council News "INDULGENT self-loathing does not make Australia stronger," he said.

    • 24th Sep 2018 10:00 AM
    HORROR WEEKEND: Five motorcyclists die on our roads

    HORROR WEEKEND: Five motorcyclists die on our roads

    News Two riders were from the Northern Rivers

    • 24th Sep 2018 10:19 AM
    Council to vote for new deputy mayor this week

    premium_icon Council to vote for new deputy mayor this week

    Council News Existing deputy mayor says others are interested in the job

    This tiny Northern Rivers hall is getting global attention

    premium_icon This tiny Northern Rivers hall is getting global attention

    News It's loved by locals, but this hall is attracting global attention

    Local Partners