Freezing, windy weather to hit Northern Rivers

IT'S been pretty cold on the Northern Rivers lately, but it's about to get freezing.

Low temperatures will plummet to zero on Saturday and Sunday in Casino, and 1C in Kyogle with plenty of morning frost.

This is 6.5C below Casino's average minimum July temperature.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) predict these chilly lows to continue into next week with a minimum of 2C forecast for Monday, and 5C from Tuesday to Thursday.

Lismore will also shiver through lows of 3C until Tuesday where overnight temperature will warm slightly to 6 and 7C.

Maximum daytime temperatures will sit between 18-21C over the weekend, but will warm up to the low to mid twenties from Tuesday.

Closer to the coast minimum temperatures are predicted to sit around 6C until next week, with daytime temperatures between 18-21C.

Current forecasts show no rain for these areas for the next week.

Along with the frostier temperatures BoM has issued a strong wind warning for the Byron Coast today, and wind speeds have been recorded between 40-50km/h on the waters today, and between 20-40km/h at inland locations.

BoM forecasted: "A cold front crossing southeastern Australia today will bring a strong and gusty west to southwesterly change along the New South Wales coast.”

"Over the weekend, winds will ease as a high pressure system moves across southeastern Australia in the wake of this front.

"Early next week, another front is forecast to pass to the south.”