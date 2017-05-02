Get laughing again with free yoga in Lismore

GOOD for the muscles and mental health: Laughter yoga is a way Lismore can start recovering emotionally from the floods.

A UNIQUE offer for those in Lismore affected by the flood will help Lismore laugh again.

Free yoga classes will be held in Lismore every Saturday until May 27 in an initiative to help Lismore get back on their feet after the flood devastation.

LaughterWorx Meredith Yardley recognises people helping in practical ways and her initiative is a way to help with the emotional and mental recovery.

"Nothing helps bust stress, and reduce anxiety than a really good laugh," Ms Yardley said.

"But that can be really hard when you've gone through a traumatic event, and maybe even lost most, if not all, of your belongings," she said.

Ms Yardley said in Laughter Yoga people start laughing for no reason through laughter exercises and said "laughter has healing properties for physical, emotional and mental health".

Meredith is a certified Laughter Yoga Leader and set up LaughterWorx in 2016.

Laughter Yoga is run for businesses, events, conferences, aged care, and community and social groups.

Yoga classes will be held May 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 12pm-1pm at SilverCloud Studios, 14 Foley Street, South Lismore.