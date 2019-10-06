Menu
The Boost with Facebook event will include digital skills modules tailored to help small businesses build presence and connect with community on Facebook and Instagram.
FREE WORKSHOPS: Use social media to boost your business

6th Oct 2019 12:00 AM
LISMORE business owners will be able to learn how to boost their presence on social media with a free Facebook workshop.

As part of NSW Small Business Month, the Boost with Facebook event on Thursday, October 10, will include digital skills modules tailored to help small businesses build presence and connect with community on Facebook and Instagram.

Finance and Small Business Minister Damien Tudehope said the NSW Small Business Month was a fantastic opportunity for Lismore firms and entrepreneurs to come together to celebrate the contribution of small businesses to the economy and to learn from each other.

"NSW is the best place to start or grow a business and NSW Small Business Month provides attendees with advice on everything from business basics to disruption readiness and social media marketing.

"I'm pleased that in partnership with Facebook, we can bring digital skills education to business owners in regional NSW," Mr Tudehope said.

Attendees will explore the latest digital trends, get practical tips to get started and get noticed.

Official Facebook community trainer, Yvette Adams, will lead the Boost with Facebook event.

Ms Adams, the founder of both The Creative Collective and Training Collective, is an entrepreneur and multi-award winning business woman, and will be guiding attendees into the world of social media marketing for business.

The NSW Small Business Month events program aims to inspire, upskill and bring together the small business community.

Tickets for Boost with Facebook - Lismore are free and can be secured online.

