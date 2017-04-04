23°
Free wi-fi, work spaces available to help flood-affected businesses

Claudia Jambor
| 4th Apr 2017 5:30 AM
POUNDING PAVEMENT: Industry leaders have facilitated various support mechanisms for in-need business.
POUNDING PAVEMENT: Industry leaders have facilitated various support mechanisms for in-need business. Marc Stapelberg

LISMORE'S business community have banded together to formulate strategies to support flood-affected businesses as retailers continue picking up the pieces after last week's floods.

The availability of up to to 34 temporary retail spaces at Lismore Shopping Square for flood-affected businesses is among numerous measures to support embattled retailers.

The Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced, in partnership with the Square, it is set to provide rent-free, pop-up shop fronts to businesses for six weeks and include tables, power, and security.

Availability is limited, interested retailers are asked to email to the chamber at admin@lismore

chamber.com.au for bookings and enquiries.

Business owners planning their next steps can attend a multi-agency support forum on Thursday morning.

Chamber president Deborah Benhayon said the forum aims to support businesses moving forward by facilitating a space for businesses to have talks with relevant agencies.

Lismore SES, Rous County Council and the NSW Business Chamber will be among the stakeholders available to answer a diversity of enquiries.

The forum starts at 7.30am at Southern Cross University's Zest function room.

SCU is also offering local enterprises free university working space to access computers and its internet connection. For details or to register, phone 1800 659 460.

Looking to the future, Ms Benhayon said there are "no quick fixes or answers” to best protect Lismore businesses from flooding.

The most effective way forward Ms Benhayon said would be to engage in various discussions and evaluations with council and other organisations.

She said helping businesses get back on their feet benefits more than just businesses and their employees.

"It's not just about the business community, it's about the community as a whole,” Ms Benhayon.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore lismore chamber of commerce and industry northern rivers business northern rivers flood retailers

