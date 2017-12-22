Free wi-fi, free calls: Merry Christmas from Telstra

Telstra is offering free wi-fi and free phone calls for three days.

FOR three days from Christmas Eve, Telstra will be offering free wi-fi and free phone calls from payphones and selected public hotspots.

Telstra's director of consumer fixed products, Jana Kotatko, said Christmas was an "inherently social occasion”.

"There are family gatherings to host, work parties to attend and Christmas shopping trips to plan,” she said.

"In fact, there's usually so much going on that sending season's greetings to the people who matter most often takes the form of a quick text message or social media post nowadays.

So, this Christmas, we're using the power of our national network to help the country make a more meaningful connection - by gifting our customers with free calls and Wi-Fi for the festive period.

"While texts and instant messages are super convenient ways to communicate, nothing quite beats the emotional connection that comes with hearing the sounds of a loved one's voice.”

From December 24-26, Telstra is offering free local and national calls, plus standard calls to mobiles, from Telstra home phones and 16,000-plus payphones located across the country.

Plus, you can hook up to free Wi-Fi at selected Telstra Air public hotspots.

"This not only gives those separated by distance or circumstance even more ways to get in touch with one another this festive season, but it also hopes to break down social barriers for some of our most disadvantaged communities,” Ms Kotatko said.

"While Christmas is regularly dubbed the most wonderful time of year, for those facing personal hardships, such as homelessness, it can actually be one of the most difficult and lonely.”

For full details and how to connect, visit the Telstra website.