Free weather webinar to benefit North Coast Farmers

North Coast Local Land Services invite producers to a FREE webinar with Dr Luke Shelley General Manager of the Australian Bureau of Meteorology Agriculture Program

OFF THE Back of a horrific fire season and ongoing drought conditions, a new weather webinar for North Coast producers could prove essential.

The variability of Australian weather and climate is one of the most challenging aspects of agriculture.

It is often said that Australian farmers operate in one of the riskiest environments in the world.

But North Coast Local Land Services is partnering with the Australian Bureau of Meteorology Agriculture Program to deliver a free webinar focusing on weather trends, forecasting and the region’s climate outlook for winter and spring (July to September).

Senior Land Services Officer Julie Dart said the webinar would prove extremely beneficial on several levels.

“Drought and fire brought devastating issues for many producers on the North Coast over the past year,” she said.

This webinar will provide an insight into what to expect from the weather and help farmers make their decisions through winter and into spring.”

BoM’s Agriculture Program General Manager Luke Shelley will be the featured presenter of the webinar.

“I will be providing an overview of the products available on the Bureau’s website,” Mr Shelley said.

“I’ll fill you in on long-term weather trends, how to access weather forecasting for your local area and how to better use this information.

An essential element of the webinar is the input and feedback that Luke will be encouraging from participants.

“I look forward to answering questions from North Coast producers,” he said.

The free webinar will start at 12pm Tuesday, June 30 and is free.

Participants are required to register beforehand, and those unable to attend on the day should register anyway as NCLLS will email a link to the recording of the webinar to everyone that has registered.

Register at: https://bit.ly/NCForecast