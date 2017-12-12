Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Free university teaching degrees up for grabs

Future teachers have the chance at a free university degree.
Future teachers have the chance at a free university degree. Creatas
JASMINE BURKE
by

THE state's most accomplished young scholars will receive a free university degree under a new incentive to lure quality graduates to the bush.

The new scholarships will fully fund the university degrees of 60 new teachers per year by paying their HECS debt if they accept a posting at one of more than 150 eligible rural and remote public schools.

The new scholarships, available to HSC or university students also include a stipend of $7,500 per year to assist students with their studies, along with a $6,000 'sign-on' bonus to help with the cost of relocation when they start their new job.

Education Minister Rob Stokes said the free degree was one of 16 new changes in the NSW Government's $140 million rural and remote rewards package intended to boost education standards in country schools.

"No matter if you're in Woolloomooloo, Wyong, or Wagga, equality of opportunity in education is the keystone of the NSW public school system,” Mr Stokes said.

Mr Stokes also announced a raft of new incentives in the package to entice senior and experienced staff out of the cities and regional centres to rural and remote locations.

"We want to attract the brightest young minds, but it is also important that they are supported by experienced mentors who will ensure the best educational outcomes are achieved for their students.”

Changes to the Rural and Remote Rewards scheme include:

- Teachers who move to an eligible school will earn up to $30,000 per annum on top of their base salary depending on the school and their level of seniority

- $10,000 'sign-on' recruitment bonus for eligible positions

- $5,000 'retention benefit' paid annually up to $50,000 (10 years)

- Earn up to eight transfer points per year to assist with future career locations, (comparison, teachers earn one transfer point per year in Sydney metro schools).

Applications for the scholarship opens in 2018.

For more information go to https://teach.nsw.edu.au/find-teaching-jobs/choose-rural

Topics:  hecs debt paid northern rivers education rural and remote locations teaching degree teaching scholarships

Lismore Northern Star
Police arrive to move protesters from paid parking sites

Police arrive to move protesters from paid parking sites

PROTESTERS have been told to get out of the council's way during the installation of paid parking meters.

Inquest into death at notorious swimming hole

Several swimmers have been injured in recent years at the Island Quarry, Byron Bay.

The 20-year-old had reportedly been jumping off the cliff

EVICTED: Small businesses told to find new homes

There is some concern after Nortec announced it was ending its Small Business Incubator Program.

"We've been literally thrown out of our little nest”

Recycling machine vandalised three days after it was set up

The new return vending machine had one of the glass front panels smashed over the weekend.

"This is why Lismore can't have nice things."

Local Partners