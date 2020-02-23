Free trauma recovery group opens on Northern Rivers

Psychotherapist Zjamal Xanitha will be on hand at the program to offer her skills to the group.

PEOPLE who have a loved one in active addiction often have to cope with highly-charged and difficult situations every day.

Managing high conflict, fearing for a child’s or partner’s safety and other traumatic issues can have a huge impact on the mental health and wellbeing of family members.

A new trauma recovery group for the families and loved ones of people affected by addiction to drugs or alcohol starts in Mullumbimby on Wednesday nights from March 18.

The four-week program is provided by The Buttery and is free of charge.

The Buttery’s Trauma Recovery Support Group is for anyone who has a loved one in addiction, and feels extreme stress due to their loved one’s drug or alcohol use.

The program is conducted by Zjamal Xanitha and Lily Schmelzle. Both are highly experienced and qualified therapists. Ms Xanitha has been a psychotherapist for 20 years, working in the addiction field for nine years. Ms Schmelzle is a highly qualified counsellor. Ms Xanitha holds a Masters in Gestalt Psychotherapy. Both apply new research in neuroscience and the latest somatic approaches to their work.

“Participants will acquire skills to cope with themselves and their loved one while developing a sense of calm awareness and safety in their body,” Ms Xanitha said.

“They will also learn how to negotiate with a loved one in stressful circumstances and learn helpful ways to manage complex family issues.”

The group will also provide mutual support by helping participants realise they are not alone in their often difficult family circumstances. The group will meet on four Wednesday evenings from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

For more information, or to join the group please contact The Buttery on 02 6687 1111 during business hours or email: intake@buttery.org.au

The program is supported by charitable donations.

The Buttery gratefully acknowledges The Northern Rivers Community Foundation and individual donors for their generous support.