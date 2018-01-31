Free transport for Car Free Feb

The Northern Rivers bus company will be offering free services as part of Car Free Feb on February 27. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

SELECT public transport services on the Northern Rivers will be operating for free on February 27 as part of the Car Free Feb.

Social Futures transport development officer Alex Lewers said the initiative was developed to raise awareness of the region's public transport by encouraging people to leave the car at home on one day in February.

"In regional areas we are so used to getting in the car to go anywhere that many of us never really consider public transport as an option,” Mr Lewers said.

"Car Free Feb is about raising the profile of public transport and getting people to try it for just one day.”

Those who participate on the day will go in the draw to win some great prizes just by posting a selfie while going "car-free” on The Northern Star Facebook page with the hashtag #carfreefeb, by midnight on February 28.

"We have some great prizes to give away including a $500 Flight Centre voucher, three yearly Spotify subscriptions, and some free weekly bus tickets,” Mr Lewers said.

Bus companies providing free public transport on February 27 include:

Northern Rivers Buslines

Blanch's Bus Company

Ballina Buslines

Brunswick Valley Coaches

Casino Bus Service

People wanting to check public transport in their area can visit www.goingplaces.org.au or www.transportnsw.info