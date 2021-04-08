Free temporary vehicle sanitisation stations open

Enhanced safety measures for point-to-point transport such as taxis, hire and rideshare vehicles are being rolled out in Byron Bay, Ballina and Lismore

Enhanced safety measures for point to point transport such as taxis, hire and rideshare vehicles are being rolled out in Byron Bay, Ballina and Lismore with the opening of three free temporary vehicle sanitisation stations.

The services will be located at:

Ballina: Tamar Street Taxi rank from April 6 to 16, Monday to Friday, 7am – 5pm

Tamar Street Taxi rank from April 6 to 16, Monday to Friday, 7am – 5pm Byron Bay: Outside the Visitors Centre on Johnson Street from April 3 to 16, Monday to Friday 10am – 6pm, and outside Woolworths on Johnson Street, on the same dates and timed.

Outside the Visitors Centre on Johnson Street from April 3 to 16, Monday to Friday 10am – 6pm, and outside Woolworths on Johnson Street, on the same dates and timed. Lismore: Brewster Street at Lismore Square, and Molesworth Street interchange outside the Transit Centre, April 6 to 16, Monday to Friday, 9am- 5pm

Nationals Member of the Legislative Council Ben Franklin said these temporary stations are a key measure to help keep drivers and passengers COVID-safe and limit the spread of the virus.

“We know how important the point to point industry is in these regions and we are doing everything we can to ensure the community has COVID-safe options of travel, especially during times like this,” Mr Franklin said.

“We want to give the community confidence in the safety of point to point services, including taxis and community transport services.

“All point to point transport, including taxis, rideshare and hire vehicles as well as community transport are eligible for the complimentary twice-per-vehicle-per-day service.

“Vehicle sanitisation includes disinfecting high-touch areas like outside and inside door handles, window controls, headrests and payment terminals.”

Extra cleaning measures have been rolled out to help support the Northern NSW community through this breakout.

“Rapid response cleaning teams are also out in force in the heart of Byron Bay cleaning high touch points, including bike racks, benches and phone booths, as well as handing out masks to the public,” Mr Franklin said.

Drivers are also encouraged to do spot cleans in between sanitisation as they continue to deliver their essential service to the community.

For more information about Point to Point transport and the response to COVID-19, please visit www.pointtopoint.nsw.gov.au.