20°
News

Free singing workshop for future Headliners

Alison Paterson
| 13th Jul 2017 5:30 AM
ACAPELLA WITH ATTITUDE: The much loved Headliners Chorus are offering a free singing workshop for women over 18 years on Sunday, July 30 from 10am to 3pm at the Ballina RSL.
ACAPELLA WITH ATTITUDE: The much loved Headliners Chorus are offering a free singing workshop for women over 18 years on Sunday, July 30 from 10am to 3pm at the Ballina RSL.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF YOU love singing in the shower, warbling in your wardrobe or belting out Beyonce in the car, then popular acapella group Headliners have a workshop for you.

The all-female Headliners chorus are calling on the closet divas, shower singers, and lifelong learners inthe Northern Rivers to participate in a free workshop on Sunday, July 30 from 10am to 3pm at the Ballina RSL.

They are inviting women over the age of 18 to come and learn to sing 'Aacapella with Attitude' and join the Headliners in a fun day of vocal instruction and singing.

The workshop also includes a complimentary gift pack and a performance video for all participants.

The Headliners sing in four part harmony and are well known in the mid north coast area for their unique style and showmanship.

They are often heard at Community events and fundraising events, donating their time and energy by singing selections from their extensive repertoire which includes pop, rock, jazz and blues as well as patriotic and songs of the festive season.

For more information regarding the Headliners Chorus go to www.headlinerschorus.info and for bookings contact Rita at 0412 448 558.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  acapella acapella with attitude headliners chorus northern rivers music

Abandoned car hoped to lead police to missing men

Abandoned car hoped to lead police to missing men

POLICE continue their search this morning for two men who led officers on a high-speed chase through the Ballina Shire.

Region's third-rate roads are paved in shame: OPINION

Signs placed at the southern and northern entrances to Byron Bay making it clear potholes should be fixed.

The death of a cyclist last week is a hot topic of conversation

Birth tree dug up and stolen by heartless thieves

Renata Sbaraglia and Samuel Witham with their daughter Olivia at the event of the birth tree planting, that has now been stolen.

A birth tree stolen has devastated a young couple

Funding boost to support dairy farmers

A new round of the NSW Government's Dairy Industry Fund will open on July 18, with up to $700,000 available to support projects and initiatives which will contribute to the growth, profitability, sustainability and resilience of the NSW dairy industry.

$700,000 for project proposals on the table

Local Partners

West Byron DA considered 'unprofessional'

A HEALTHY number of residents attended Byron Shire Council's extraordinary meeting last Thursday.

Program for perpetrators of family violence announced

MINIMISING VIOLENCE: Federal funding for Rekindling the Spirit, Lismore, towards services for the perpetrators. From left Jeff Richardson, Nigel Scullion, Greg Telford and Kevin Hogan.

"The obvious question is why perpetrators and not victims?"

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

George Ezra pulls out of Splendour in the Grass

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Due to unforeseen scheduling issues George Ezra is unable to make it

An event for all ages and all abilities

Greater Bank Casino Fun Run launch with stakeholders and future competitors ready to take on the challenge.

Her voice choked up as Eileen Byers talked about running

GoT star gushes over ‘brilliant’ sex scene

EMILIA Clarke was so happy about this racy scene, she actually thanked the Game of Thrones creators afterwards. Can’t say we blame her.

Taboo's anti-hero is a man of his times

Tom Hardy in a scene from the TV series Taboo.

Tom Hardy’s complex character takes on the superpowers of the day.

What's on the big screen this week

Ansel Elgort and Lily James in a scene from the movie Baby Driver.

ANSEL Elgort put the pedal to the metal in Baby Driver.

Judah Kelly is king of the charts with record numbers

SUCCESS: The Voice winner Judah Kelly will release his debut album later this month.

Voice single rising up to rival past winners

Knit a story, tell a yarn at Kyogle's first Yarn Spinning Phenomena

KNIT MY BIKE: Lynda Clark and Graham Gibson will be part of the Literary Yarn bombing event in Kyogle in August.

Knitting words on the street

Disability support worker wins $50,000 with Cash Cow

Woman from Gowrie Junction wins Cash Cow on Sunrise.

'Daddy, I’ve won the Cash Cow!'

MOVIE REVIEW: Nicole Kidman bewitches in The Beguiled

Nicole Kidman in a scene from the movie The Beguiled.

What The Beguiled lacks in pacing, spellbinding Kidman makes up for.

FANTASTIC POTENTIAL IN A GREAT LOCATION

14 Raftons Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $875,000

Beautiful natural light floods the open plan dining, living and kitchen area which flows seamlessly onto the back deck which overlooks a generous back yard. This...

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Pending Auction

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 3 2 2 Auction Pending

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $950,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

Perfect Investment Or First Home

2/23 Sunrise Boulevard, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 Contact Agent

This free-standing home represents a great opportunity to enter the Byron Bay market for investors and owner occupiers alike. Perfectly located a 10-minute bike...

Large Home + Guest Accommodation In Prime Location

26 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 $1,250,000 to...

Occupying a premium elevated position this large home with guest accommodation is set on 844m2 in a quiet street only a short walk to the beach, town center...

MODERN ESSENCE OF BEACHSIDE LIVING

2a Clifford Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,295,000 to...

Stylishly modern and beautifully renovated, this stand-out, quality home is positioned in a highly sought after private and relaxed beachside location, offering...

A Sanctuary in Lilli Pilli

8/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 $785,000 to...

Peace, privacy and a gorgeous outlook is assured in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse with extra toilet and a northern aspect overlooking a...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!