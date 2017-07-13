Free singing workshop for future Headliners

ACAPELLA WITH ATTITUDE: The much loved Headliners Chorus are offering a free singing workshop for women over 18 years on Sunday, July 30 from 10am to 3pm at the Ballina RSL.

IF YOU love singing in the shower, warbling in your wardrobe or belting out Beyonce in the car, then popular acapella group Headliners have a workshop for you.

The all-female Headliners chorus are calling on the closet divas, shower singers, and lifelong learners inthe Northern Rivers to participate in a free workshop on Sunday, July 30 from 10am to 3pm at the Ballina RSL.

They are inviting women over the age of 18 to come and learn to sing 'Aacapella with Attitude' and join the Headliners in a fun day of vocal instruction and singing.

The workshop also includes a complimentary gift pack and a performance video for all participants.

The Headliners sing in four part harmony and are well known in the mid north coast area for their unique style and showmanship.

They are often heard at Community events and fundraising events, donating their time and energy by singing selections from their extensive repertoire which includes pop, rock, jazz and blues as well as patriotic and songs of the festive season.

For more information regarding the Headliners Chorus go to www.headlinerschorus.info and for bookings contact Rita at 0412 448 558.