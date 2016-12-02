35°
News

Free SES flood class for Lismore businesses

Mia Armitage
| 2nd Dec 2016 9:30 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FLOODS may be disastrous but at least one shop owner in Lismore has made the clean-up job easier with a new system of ceiling-high shelving.

Business operators in Lismore can learn how to mitigate flood impacts and the benefits of better fit-outs at a free State Emergency Service workshop.

Lismore BizSafe will "provide flood awareness and information to help local businesses prepare for flooding and possible levee overtopping" said a workshop invitation from NSW SES.

On Tuesday 9 December from 6pm at the Lismore Workers Club SES workers and council staff will explain over an hour and a half:

  • flood warnings
  • the difference between flood evacuation warnings and orders
  • a fast flood and a slow flood
  • innovative storage and packing solutions
  • operation of Lismore's levee and gate system during an event

"We're finding a lot of new businesses are coming to town and our last workshop was two years ago so it seemed timely to revise flood information in Lismore," said NSW SES Community Engagement Officer Janet Pettit.

"The information is available on our website but in past floods there's been confusion between the warnings and we really want to make those differences clear in the workshop.

"We've added a new element to the workshop too, on effective storage in case of flooding."

Rod Everingham runs a smash repair business in Lismore and knows all too well the hassle of preserving stock from flood waters.

"We've had a couple of floods out this way and moving 500 cans of paint takes a hell of a long time," he said, "so I had to come up with some idea of swinging them to the roof."

The owner of O.W. Higgins and Son was so humble about his design for shelving that can be hoisted to a ceiling whilst carrying 1 000 cans of paint that he has not sought a patent.

"I'm sure other people have thought about it," he said, "they save hours of work."

"We put a block and tackle to the bottom of the shelf and then we winch it up to the roof and that way it gets way up high out of the flood."

Mr Everingham said he was unable to attend the SES workshop in person but SES staff had taken a video of his flood-resistant storing solution to share with other business people.

Ms Pettit said the workshop would be open to all Lismore business owners, managers and employees but asked participants register their intention to attend for catering purposes.

She said extra information could be found at www.floodsafe.com.au and RSVPs for the workshop could be arranged via janet.pettit@one.ses.nsw.gov.au or 6625 7710.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  business emergency warnings flood mitigation floods lismore city council northern rivers nsw ses

'It was my son's fault': Mum's anguish after fatality

'It was my son's fault': Mum's anguish after fatality

A NORTHERN Rivers mother shares how her son's involvement in a horror road accident changed him - and why he will carry it with him for the rest of his life.

FACT OR FICTION: Do we go home when it gets too hot?

With a heatwave forecast for the area we checked out what people do when it's unbearably hot.

What students and workers should do in a heatwave

PHOTOS: Hail storm hits the Northern Rivers

Lee Zammit took these photos of the hail at Cedar Point.

Hailstorm hits the Northern Rivers

Local athlete named as finalist for Paralympian of the Year

Katie Kelly wins gold at Rio Paraolympics. Pictured here with guide Michelle Jones.

Casino can make a claim to fame with Paralympian Katie Kelly

Local Partners

'It was my son's fault': Mum's anguish after fatality

A NORTHERN Rivers mother shares how her son's involvement in a horror road accident changed him - and why he will carry it with him for the rest of his life.

Veterans assemble for new Bangalow memorial

Bangalow Red Cross members, from leftBelinda Sochacki, Charlotte Clark, background Del Smith and Elizabeth Casmir, l.

Memories revived, old mates recalled

It will be hard to let go of the Lego event

Come and build lego at Lismore.

An event for fans of the building blocks

American band cancels Falls Festival shows

OUT OF LOVE: Grouplove will not be coming to Australia this month.

The cancellation is due to "medical reasons"

Five shows not to miss this week in the Northern Rivers

The deftly dexterous Swizzle Boys will serve your drinks while planking.

Cabaret, music, cult cinema and live local theatre

Man who played Manuel in Fawlty Towers has died, aged 86

Man who played Manuel in Fawlty Towers has died, aged 86

ANDREW Sachs, best known as the man who played Manuel in the comedy hit Fawlty Tours, has died aged 86.

La La Land leads Critics' Choice nominations

'LA LA Land' leads the nominations for the Critics' Choice Awards

Emily Ratajkowski nudes were used without her permission

Emily Ratajkowski slams nude pictures as 'violation'

Doco series takes you inside America's green rush

A scene from the TV series Weediquette.

WEEDIQUETTE explores the lows and the highs of US marijuana culture.

Delta Goodrem confirmed to play Olivia Newton-John?

Singer Delta Goodrem.

FILMING for Channel 7's biopic to begin soon in Victoria.

It will be hard to let go of the Lego event

Come and build lego at Lismore.

An event for fans of the building blocks

Marcia (S)Hines singing Disco music in Ballina

DISCO INFERNO: Marcia Hines brings her disco show to Ballina

Disco Inferno show will get you dancing

Live In and Rent Out at the Same Time!

51 Coogera Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 Price Guide...

Located in the quiet family friendly area within a short walk to 'Baz and Shaz Fruit and Veg', lakeside parks and community gardens, this spacious, versatile home...

Tropical Oasis on the Edge of Town

108 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 1 Contact Brett...

Nestled on just over one acre amongst open grassy areas, lush tropical gardens and its own meandering creek, this tranquil three bedroom residence provides a...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. Offers prior to auction will be seriously...

Byron Bay&#39;s Secret Hideaway

89 Massinger Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 Contact Agent

Situated only a short walk to town and beaches at the end of a quiet lane on the crest of Ruskin and Paterson Streets, you could pass by this hidden gem 100 times...

Impressive 6 Bedroom Home In Beachside Suffolk

11 Azolla Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 6 3 3 Auction - Contact...

In a whisper quiet location in beachside Suffolk Park is this spacious 6 bedroom,3 bathroom, Asian inspired double storey, double brick house. An impressive 2...

Watego&#39;s Beach House

10 Palm Valley Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 Contact Agent

Nestled in the coveted Wategos Beach, this house has incredible panoramic ocean and beach views. The current home is built over three levels with national park in...

Quality Timber Home in Private Enclave

5 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $990,000

Located at the end of a long private driveway, this elegant family home is immaculately presented and ready to enjoy. Contemporary design with open plan flooded...

ICONIC SEASIDE and RIVERFRONT LOCATION

18 South Beach Road, Brunswick Heads 2483

House 3 1 $1,700,000

This distinctive style " A Frame" beach house is a Brunswick Heads icon; perfectly positioned directly opposite the stunning Brunswick River, within easy walking...

VIEWS &amp; COASTAL BREEZES!

6 Ewandale Close, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 3 $695,000

A SUPER, SUPER INVESTMENT - OR LARGE FAMILY HOME on over an acre - in the Village of Clunes SNEAK PEAK - FIRST OPEN 17 DECEMBER! At the end of a sweeping...

Beachside Haven

9/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 4 2 1 $750,000 +

'Beachside' is ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac just two streets from beautiful Tallow Beach and a brief stroll to Suffolk Park village shops. Featuring a...

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

New era of healthcare for the Northern Rivers

Page MP Kevin Hogan, Federal Minister for Health Susan Ley, NSW Premier Mike Baird, NSW Minister for Health Jillian Skinner and Lismore MP Thomas George officially opening Stage 3A of the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment.

New facilities at Lismore Base unveiled by NSW Premier

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!