Free SES flood class for Lismore businesses

FLOODS may be disastrous but at least one shop owner in Lismore has made the clean-up job easier with a new system of ceiling-high shelving.

Business operators in Lismore can learn how to mitigate flood impacts and the benefits of better fit-outs at a free State Emergency Service workshop.

Lismore BizSafe will "provide flood awareness and information to help local businesses prepare for flooding and possible levee overtopping" said a workshop invitation from NSW SES.

On Tuesday 9 December from 6pm at the Lismore Workers Club SES workers and council staff will explain over an hour and a half:

flood warnings

the difference between flood evacuation warnings and orders

a fast flood and a slow flood

innovative storage and packing solutions

operation of Lismore's levee and gate system during an event

"We're finding a lot of new businesses are coming to town and our last workshop was two years ago so it seemed timely to revise flood information in Lismore," said NSW SES Community Engagement Officer Janet Pettit.

"The information is available on our website but in past floods there's been confusion between the warnings and we really want to make those differences clear in the workshop.

"We've added a new element to the workshop too, on effective storage in case of flooding."

Rod Everingham runs a smash repair business in Lismore and knows all too well the hassle of preserving stock from flood waters.

"We've had a couple of floods out this way and moving 500 cans of paint takes a hell of a long time," he said, "so I had to come up with some idea of swinging them to the roof."

The owner of O.W. Higgins and Son was so humble about his design for shelving that can be hoisted to a ceiling whilst carrying 1 000 cans of paint that he has not sought a patent.

"I'm sure other people have thought about it," he said, "they save hours of work."

"We put a block and tackle to the bottom of the shelf and then we winch it up to the roof and that way it gets way up high out of the flood."

Mr Everingham said he was unable to attend the SES workshop in person but SES staff had taken a video of his flood-resistant storing solution to share with other business people.

Ms Pettit said the workshop would be open to all Lismore business owners, managers and employees but asked participants register their intention to attend for catering purposes.

She said extra information could be found at www.floodsafe.com.au and RSVPs for the workshop could be arranged via janet.pettit@one.ses.nsw.gov.au or 6625 7710.