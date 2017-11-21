Free samples of local food and drinks at Ballina

The Ballina Visitor Information Centre will establish a Tasting Table for local food and beverage producers to showcase their Northern Rivers made products.

The Ballina Visitor Information Centre will establish a Tasting Table for local food and beverage producers to showcase their Northern Rivers made products.

THE Ballina Visitor Information Centre is establishing a Tasting Table for local food and beverage producers to showcase their Northern Rivers made produce.

This is an opportunity for producers to bring sample products into the Ballina Visitor Information Centre, share your crafter's story and connect with a new audience.

The Tasting Table will enable visitors to sample products, hear stories and engage with food and beverage producers and wholesalers within the Northern Rivers.

Another aim of the Tasting Table is to disperse visitors out into the region to engage with the produce at the site of production or other visitor attraction or experiences relating to the produce.

Initially the Ballina Visitor Information Centre is seeking up to five local businesses to be involved in the Tasting Table program as demonstrators.

There is no fee to offer product samples at the demonstration Tasting Table. It is also recommended that there be no charge for the visitor to sample your products.

Visitor services team leader, Alicia Wallace, said the Ballina Visitor Information Centre was open seven days a week and already stocked a range of locally made retail items.

"The Tasting Table will strengthen the existing display of locally made goods and provide an economic platform for small producers,” she said.

The Tasting Table will be open every weekend, both Saturdays and Sundays, from 10am to 2pm.

It is hoped it will start operating from December 9.

Producers wishing to apply are required to complete an expression of interest form, available from the Ballina Visitor Information Centre or our destination website www.discoverballina.com

For more information, please telephone the Ballina Visitor Information Centre on 6686 3484.