24°
News

FREE ROAST CHICKEN: Red Rooster giving away 35,000 chooks

15th May 2017 5:33 PM
Free roast chickens!
Free roast chickens!

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FANGING for a roast chook for dinner? 

Well that's handy because Red Rooster are giving away 35,000 free roast chooks over the next month as part of a campaign to spruik their new delivery option.

The only string attached is that you have to spend at least $25 to be entitled to a free bird.
 

TELL ME HOW TO GET MY FREE CHOOK

  1. Log on to www.redrooster.com.au
  2. Sign up/ sign in and place an order online
  3. Score a free roast chicken)

    (If you use Menulog, you need to spend $40 for your chook)
    *Limit one per customer.

Topics:  editors picks red rooster roast chicken

Sara Connor cops more jail time for Bali officer's murder

Sara Connor cops more jail time for Bali officer's murder

Balinese courts have decided whether Byron Bay woman will spend extra time in prison for her role in the death of a police officer in Bali.

Lismore rates to spike by 12.4%

Lismore rates set to rise over next two years.

Rate hike to address "significant infrastructure backlog"

$9.2 million to help turn dung into dollars

Deputy Prime Minister, Barnaby Joyce and Member for Page, Kevin Hogan announce funding under the Rural R&D for Profit Programme to look at ways the farming industry can benefit from using dung beetles.

It's a stinky new project that won't financially stink

FREE ROAST CHICKEN: Red Rooster giving away 35,000 chooks

Free roast chickens!

FANGING for a roast chook for dinner?

Local Partners

14 organisations benefit from $120,000 in community grants

FUNDS help reduce disadvantage, generate opportunity, and increase support services.

$9.2 million to help turn dung into dollars

Deputy Prime Minister, Barnaby Joyce and Member for Page, Kevin Hogan announce funding under the Rural R&D for Profit Programme to look at ways the farming industry can benefit from using dung beetles.

It's a stinky new project that won't financially stink

Enjoy a true Latin chill in Bangalow

Katie Noonan and Karin Schaupp have joined forces for new album, Songs of the Latin Skies, and Australian tour.

With Katie Noonan and Karin Schaupp

French film gems coming to festival

FRENCH FEAST: Mister Chocolat, a French drama starring Omar Sy, James Thierrée.

Five hit flicks from France are coming to the Northern Rivers

The Happiest Refugee is on his way here

Anh Do in TV series Anh Do's Brush With Fame. Do will be performing his new show in

Anh Do brings his solo show to the area

Kathy Lette and her best laid plans

Dark humour permeates Kathy Lette's latest novel, Best Laid Plans.

Enjoy a true Latin chill in Bangalow

Katie Noonan and Karin Schaupp have joined forces for new album, Songs of the Latin Skies, and Australian tour.

With Katie Noonan and Karin Schaupp

'I'm on the menu': Katy Perry's saucy new film clip

Katy Perry's new music video Bon Appetit had 14 million views on You Tube in 24 hours.

The video starts with Perry, in flesh-coloured swimwear...

Lattanzi’s trainwreck TV interview

Chloe Lattanzi gave a trainwreck interview on The Morning Show this morning.

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter’s train wreck interview.

French film gems coming to festival

FRENCH FEAST: Mister Chocolat, a French drama starring Omar Sy, James Thierrée.

Five hit flicks from France are coming to the Northern Rivers

Netflix experimenting with price hike for subscribers

Netflix is playing around with the price it charges subscribers

What happened to Hollywood’s leading men?

Johnny Depp

The year of the incredible collapsing Hollywood hunk.

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Price Guide...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Peace and Privacy

House 6/95 Blackbutt Lane, Broken Head 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,695,000 to...

Situated high up in the exclusive area of Broken Head, with 360-degree forest views, clean air & the sound of the sea to lull you to sleep, this north facing...

Charming homestead on 10 acres

1533 Nimbin Road, Koonorigan 2480

House 3 1 8 $540,000 to...

Capturing distant mountain views, this charming timber homestead rests on 10 lush acres. It's a short drive to the district's commercial hub of Lismore and central...

Potential + In Central Byron

113 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 1 2 $2,000,000 to...

Here is an exciting opportunity to purchase a large 2000m2 site close to Byron Bays lively town centre. Very hard to find! Currently the property features a...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 $1,200,000 to...

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

Superb golf course living!

54 Balemo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 6 2 2 $889,000

Set on 986 sq. metres this custom built 6 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home faces directly onto the Ocean Shores golf course. A lovely large open plan kitchen with...

Entertainers Home With Pool

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 2 $945,000 to...

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Solid Home On 23.2 Acres In Tightly Held Position

256 Dingo Lane, Myocum 2481

House 3 2 5 $1,295,000 to...

Nestled at the very end of the tightly held Dingo Lane in the fast appreciating suburb of Myocum is this beautiful homestead. Privacy and nature abound, the 23.2...

Village Living In Main Arm

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $595,000 to...

Set on 1042m2, this beautiful property offers an ideal country lifestyle in the charming, family friendly village of Main Arm. The home has recently been...

&#39;A Sunday Cottage&#39;

89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 $2,695,000

89 Wordsworth Street delivers Byron Bay's promise. "A Sunday Cottage" is built of north coast rainforest timbers, has been recently renovated, and boasts three...

Rich lister on buying homes: 'Stop buying $4 coffees'

Property developer Tim Gurner made his fortune riding the property boom.

Rich lister has harsh words for his generation

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

20mil homes not enough: Need for sand mine questioned

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers, where the proposed development was rejected.

Community questions need for site as data reveals scale of resources

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!