Free quad training course helps farmers stay safe

SAFE RIDING: An example of the correct way to ride a quad bike.

SAFE RIDING: An example of the correct way to ride a quad bike. Contributed

FARMERS and their workers can gain access to a free one-day quad bike safety training course to develop their skills in the safe use of four wheeled motor bikes.

Eligible participants from the age of 16 can attend the course and attendance at one of these training events also gives eligible businesses and/or their workers access to the rebates on offer.

Participants will learn to:

Identify, anticipate and control hazards by using safe riding techniques

Identify responsibilities under the WHS Act 2011

Carry out routine checks and maintenance

Select suitable attachments appropriate to work requirements

Select suitable personal protective equipment

Operate quad bikes in a safe and controlled manner.

This course is delivered using both indoor and outdoor instruction including advanced riding techniques using slopes and rough terrain.

SafeWork NSW developed the NSW Quad Bike Safety Improvement Program.

Course participants also receive a free compliant helmet.

Tocal College, an agricultural institute, is holding a course in Casino on Friday December 1.

Register interest online or call Jessica on 67631276 for more information.