Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Free quad training course helps farmers stay safe

SAFE RIDING: An example of the correct way to ride a quad bike.
SAFE RIDING: An example of the correct way to ride a quad bike. Contributed
JASMINE BURKE
by

FARMERS and their workers can gain access to a free one-day quad bike safety training course to develop their skills in the safe use of four wheeled motor bikes.

Eligible participants from the age of 16 can attend the course and attendance at one of these training events also gives eligible businesses and/or their workers access to the rebates on offer.

Participants will learn to:

  • Identify, anticipate and control hazards by using safe riding techniques
  • Identify responsibilities under the WHS Act 2011
  • Carry out routine checks and maintenance
  • Select suitable attachments appropriate to work requirements
  • Select suitable personal protective equipment
  • Operate quad bikes in a safe and controlled manner.

This course is delivered using both indoor and outdoor instruction including advanced riding techniques using slopes and rough terrain.

SafeWork NSW developed the NSW Quad Bike Safety Improvement Program.

Course participants also receive a free compliant helmet.

Tocal College, an agricultural institute, is holding a course in Casino on Friday December 1.

Register interest online or call Jessica on 67631276 for more information.

Topics:  casino northern rivers community quad bike safety

Lismore Northern Star
Disturbing sexual abuse allegations against Casino man

Disturbing sexual abuse allegations against Casino man

The 63-year-old man is accused of 32 child sexual offences dating back to the late 1970s.

Forestry alliance calls bioenergy scheme 'sheer madness'

FUTURE TIMBER: Plantation forestry offers part of the solution, but biological diversity is highest in native forests. Photo Jamie Brown / The Northern Star

“It’s hard to imagine a worse idea than this"

'Life is for living': Ballina students celebrate wellbeing

Ballina Coast High School students Ruby Carson, Tiana Roberts, Principal Janeen Silcock, Desmond Ferguson, Ben Schoupp and Marley Kapeen preparing for the Wellbeing Expo.

Year 7 student explains why school is hosting Wellbeing Expo

Last seats left to Menopause the Musical

TOURING: Victoria Nicolls as the Dubbo Housewife, Melanie Evans as the Professional Woman, Meg Kiddle as Earth Mother and Lilias Davie as the Soap Star on Menopause the Musical.

Don't miss out on this production of the popular stage piece

Local Partners