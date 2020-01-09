Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ONE STEP AHEAD: A Stepping On program, aimed at fall prevention, is being held in Alstonville starting next month.
ONE STEP AHEAD: A Stepping On program, aimed at fall prevention, is being held in Alstonville starting next month.
News

Free program to help over 65s prevent falls

Francis Witsenhuysen
9th Jan 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FALLS are a common problem for older people and are often the reason people are admitted to hospital or move to a nursing home or hostel.

But the good news is that most falls can be prevented.

Stepping On is a free and friendly community program for people aged 65 and over, to help build knowledge, strength and confidence to prevent falls and stay active.

A Stepping On program is being held in Alstonville starting next month.

Northern NSW Local Health District Health Promotion Manager, Jillian Adams, said practising balance and strengthening exercises every day helps people prevent falls and stay independent.

"Stepping On is a free seven-week program that combines gentle strength and balance exercises with educational sessions," Ms Adams said.

Those interested in attending the Stepping On program call the Stepping On Coordinator on 6620 2553 to register or find out more.

alstonville falls risk nnlhd older people
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stolen mobile vital in Ballina murder investigation

        premium_icon Stolen mobile vital in Ballina murder investigation

        News A MISSING mobile phone could prove a vital clue as police continue their investigation into the death of Jesse Vilkelis-Curas.

        • 9th Jan 2020 1:00 PM
        Ballina says ‘goodbye’ to guiding light

        premium_icon Ballina says ‘goodbye’ to guiding light

        News RUSSELL Ronan, aka ‘Mr Tidy Towns’, will be remembered for a lifetime of...

        Taco Bell reveals plans for first Northern Rivers store

        premium_icon Taco Bell reveals plans for first Northern Rivers store

        News This American fast food chain is bringing its tacos to our region

        Level 4 water restrictions will be in place from Monday

        Level 4 water restrictions will be in place from Monday

        News All outdoor water usage will be banned and pool will close when Level 4 water...