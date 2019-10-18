Free prescription glasses for fire victims

GENEROUS: The owners of Eyecare Plus in Casino are kindly giving any fire victims a pair of free prescription glasses.

AFTER hearing the tragic news that some patients had lost their homes and possessions in the recent bush fires, a Casino optometrist is offering free pair of prescription glasses to fire victims.

Headware Operations manager and owner of Eyecare Plus Casino Mark Sheehan said the generous offer was a way for the team to help the community out with fire relief.

While, Eyecare Plus has practises in Lismore, Ballina, and Kyogle, Mr Sheehan explained why they choose to run the offer out of Casino.

"We heard a large number of fire victims are staying in local clubs and high school at the moment while they figure out what to do because they've lost their homes," Mark said.

"Being part of the community, we just want to help out and being able to see and having vision is a requirement. Any existing customers who have been affected close to Kyogle can come into our Casino practice for the offer too."

Mark's uncle, optomistrist and Headware managing director Paul Sheehan spearheaded the free glasses initiative.

"I understand the importance of having adequate vision and glasses being a necessity item," Paul said.

"We wanted to ensure those affected are not disadvantaged during this period."

"People can just come in, if they are existing patients we can look them up in our system, otherwise if they have some form of ID with proof of address, that's sufficient enough."

If you have been affected by the recent Northern NSW fires and have lost your glasses in the process, phone Eyecare Plus Casino on 6662 1655 or drop into the practice at 76 Barker St , Casino. The offer is ongoing with no expiry date at this time.