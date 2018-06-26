Free pool entry at Ballina and Alstonville on opening day

SET TO OPEN: The upgraded Ballina pool is scheduled to open on July 28. Ben Veling took this photo of the largest pool in the complex recently. Alstonville pool is set to open on the same day.

SET TO OPEN: The upgraded Ballina pool is scheduled to open on July 28. Ben Veling took this photo of the largest pool in the complex recently. Alstonville pool is set to open on the same day. Contributed

THE upgraded Ballina and Alstonville swimming pools are set to open to the public on Saturday, July 28.

And the first day of swimming will be free of charge.

Ballina's mayor, Cr David Wright, made the announcement at last Sunday's opening of the refurbishments to the Ballina Tennis Club's clubhouse.

He said it's been a long haul to get the pools open, but the wait will be worth it with the pools to be "state of the art".

Council successfully applied for a Special Rate Variation to fund the upgrades to the two swimming complexes, and construction began last year.

Cr Wright said the cost had blown out to $15 million, but that had been covered.

It was originally announced that the pools were to be opened in time for the last swimming season, but that didn't happen, with delays due to electrical issues and asbestos.

It got to the point where Cr Wright was not keen about announcing any date for a re-opening.

Even last Sunday when speaking to the crowd at the tennis club, he opened the statement on the pool by saying they were going to "open this year", but quickly clarified when he announced the date.

The upgraded facilities will have heated pools.

The Ballina pool will open at 9am on July 28, and the Alstonville pool will open at 11am on the same day, Cr Wright said.