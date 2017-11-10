Free parking for tradies in Lismore's CBD: Yes or no?

PARKING permits for Lismore's tradespeople working in the CBD is one of the hot topics at Lismore City Council's meeting next Tuesday.

Councillors will be considering the proposal which would allow tradespeople working in the CBD to park free of charge outside the premises where they need to undertake work as a permanent ongoing scheme.

The proposed change is to amend the current charge of $50 per vehicle/day and $150 per vehicle/week (as adopted in the council's fees and charges) to fee-free.

In response to the council's resolution the proposed amendment was advertised for a 28 day period. No submissions were received.

Hot matters before teh council on November 14 include:

September 2017 quarterly budget review statement: The reported net operating result for the year has moved from an opening surplus of $15.214 million to a surplus of $10.774 million. This is a decrease of $4.44 million. The reported net operating result for the year before capital grants and contributions has moved from an opening surplus of $7.65 million to a surplus of surplus of $813,200. That's a decrease of $6.837 million.

Lismore Regional Gallery purchase of Hannah Cabinet: At a cost of $1 million, the recommendation is for the council to approve the use of the Art Gallery Gift Account for the acquisition of the Hannah Cabinet and use funds to purchase the Hannah Cabinet for the permanent collection of the Lismore Regional Gallery. If purchased the artwork would become part of the gallery's permanent collection. It is believed that it would increase ongoing visitation to the gallery from both the local area and the wider community.

Nimbin business rate projects: The council levies a Nimbin Business Rate as part of its rating structure. A proportion of the funds are held aside for projects to be determined in consultation with the Nimbin Chamber of Commerce, which has submitted two proposals recommending use of some of these funds for the council to consider. They are for the Nimbin Lighting Project ($18,000) and for the 2018 Nimbin Roots Festival ($2000).