Free opera performance coming to Casino

ON STAGE: Co-Opera's production of Eugene Onegin is coming to the area for a free event.

THE opera is coming to Casino and it is free.

On May 29, Casino Civic Hall celebrates its 70 years as an events venue and what better way to celebrate than to fill it with the voices of opera singers.

South Australian company Co-Opera will be performing Eugene Onegin on the evening.

Eugene Onegin is an opera in three acts with music by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, based on a novel in verse of the same name by Alexander Pushkin.

The piece tells the story of a selfish hero who lives to regret his blasé rejection of a young woman's love and his careless incitement of a fatal duel with his best friend.

The piece provides opportunities for three great soloists as well as requiring top-drawer performances from the Chorus.

Tchaikovsky, with the assistance of Konstantin Shilovsky, used original verses from Pushkin's novel and chose scenes that involved the emotional world and fortunes of his heroes, calling the opera "lyrical scenes."

The opera is episodic; as there is no continuous story, just selected highlights of Onegin's life.

Since the original story was so well known, Tchaikovsky knew his audience could easily fill in any details that he omitted.

A similar treatment is found in Puccini's La Bohème.

The opera was first performed in Moscow in 1879 and has become a favourite over the decades and centuries, particularly for Co-Opera.

In 2016, Co-Operacelebrated its 25th anniversary. The company was established in 1990 in South Australia by Brian Chatterton, David Cox and Tessa Bremner to provide performance experience for emerging artists and to make high quality opera accessible to regional Australians.