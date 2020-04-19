Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cute daughter and happy mother join hands in heart shape
Cute daughter and happy mother join hands in heart shape
News

Free mental health resources on offer

Adam Daunt
19th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THESE are challenging times for many people and at the forefront of that is the mental wellbeing of parents and children these school holidays.

The NSW Government is offering a free resource to parents to ensure they have access to information about mental health and can know about the signs.

It may sound like a small gesture but Nationals Member of the Legislative Council Ben Franklin said these resources are vital in the current situation.

“For most of, this is the first time in our lives we have experienced such a dramatic change to the way we live,” Mr Franklin said.

“There are many children who may be finding this time difficult and confusing and many parents and carers looking for the best ways to support and reassure their families and support their own wellbeing.

“The NSW Government has created these resources to offer that support to both children and their parents and carers and I would encourage anyone looking for some guidance during this time to follow the links.”

The resources are available here and here.

Families seeking more information can also visit Beyond Blue’s coronavirus website for more information, coronavirus.beyondblue.org.au.

northernrivers community northernriverscoronavirus northernrivers health
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alarm bells ringing over rise in alcohol consumption

        premium_icon Alarm bells ringing over rise in alcohol consumption

        Health NEW data shows Australians are drinking more during the COVID-19 pandemic and it poses serious risks to health.

        Will medicinal cannabis supply be disrupted?

        premium_icon Will medicinal cannabis supply be disrupted?

        News Most medicinal cannabis comes from the UK and Canada

        Bushfire breaks out in Upper Main Arm

        Bushfire breaks out in Upper Main Arm

        News Police have commenced an investigation into how the blaze was ignited…

        Man trapped in car for 30 minutes after head on crash

        premium_icon Man trapped in car for 30 minutes after head on crash

        News A man has been left in critical condition after another driver drifted onto the...