Free mental health resources on offer

THESE are challenging times for many people and at the forefront of that is the mental wellbeing of parents and children these school holidays.

The NSW Government is offering a free resource to parents to ensure they have access to information about mental health and can know about the signs.

It may sound like a small gesture but Nationals Member of the Legislative Council Ben Franklin said these resources are vital in the current situation.

“For most of, this is the first time in our lives we have experienced such a dramatic change to the way we live,” Mr Franklin said.

“There are many children who may be finding this time difficult and confusing and many parents and carers looking for the best ways to support and reassure their families and support their own wellbeing.

“The NSW Government has created these resources to offer that support to both children and their parents and carers and I would encourage anyone looking for some guidance during this time to follow the links.”

The resources are available here and here.

Families seeking more information can also visit Beyond Blue’s coronavirus website for more information, coronavirus.beyondblue.org.au.