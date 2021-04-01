Free masks, where you can get them

Local councils are handing out face masks to businesses in their LGAs. Photo: Mika Baumeister

As masks become mandated in some places across four council areas in the Northern Rivers local government areas are handing out free masks to businesses.

As of Wednesday 5pm anyone in the Tweed, Ballina, Byron and Lismore council areas will be required to wear a mask on public transport, in retail stores and in all public indoor settings, as well as be restricted to one person per four metres in public indoor settings and have household visitors capped at 30 people.

Ballina Shire Council is calling on the three business chambers to assist in distributing these masks to the local business community.

Business operators will also be able to collect face masks from the following locations (limit of one box of 50 per business):

Ballina:

Alstonville Aquatic Centre (open Thursday 1 April 5.30am to 7pm; open Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday 10am to 5pm).

Ballina Visitor Information Centre (open Thursday 1 April 9am to 5pm; open every day over Easter 10am to 2pm).

Lennox Head Cultural Centre (open Thursday 1 April 8.30am to 4.30pm; closed Good Friday, Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday).

Ballina Shire Council Chambers (open Thursday 1 April 8.15am to 4.30pm; closed Good Friday, Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday).

Byron:

Byron Visitors Centre (11.30 am - 4:00 pm today)

Habitat Collective, Byron Arts and Industry Estate (from 3:00pm)

Bangalow - Chambers of Commerce will deliver

Council Administration Office in Mullumbimby (until 4:30 pm)

Brunswick Heads Visitor Centre (Fri - Sun 10am 2pm)

Ocean Shores Tavern (Fri noon - 10pm, Sat 8:30 - 10 Sun 10am - 10pm)

Tweed: