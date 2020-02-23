Free luxury cruise for bushfire heroes

Spectrum of the Seas will take bushfire heroes on the holiday of a lifetime. Picture: Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean International has just announced that it will be deploying a luxury cruise ship to Australia to host bushfire first responders across two complimentary four night sailings.

The cruise line brand's newest ship Spectrum of the Seas will travel to Australia for two humanitarian cruises in support of Australia's volunteer first responder community.

The first complimentary four-night coastal cruise will set sail from Sydney on Saturday February 29, returning on Wednesday March 4.

The second cruise will follow the same itinerary from March 7-11.

"We are in a fortunate position to give back to the brave and dedicated members of our community and their families by presenting them with the chance to join us for a few days to relax, unwind and enjoy our hospitality," said Gavin Smith, Managing Director for Royal Caribbean International Australia and New Zealand.

Up to 7000 volunteer first responders and their families will be accommodated across the two cruises. Guests on-board Spectrum of the Seas will enjoy delectable dining experiences, top-class entertainment, and endless on-board family adventures.

"At Royal Caribbean, we band together not just in good times, but also during difficult times. We have a strong history of support and solidarity for communities, our guests, our valued travel partners and employees in times of hardship," continued Smith.

Royal Caribbean is working with state-based volunteer agencies to directly notify and encourage eligible volunteers to register for their complimentary cruise.