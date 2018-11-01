FREE LUNCH: Subway celebrates World Sandwich Day

TOMORROW is World Sandwich Day at Subway restaurants, and stores on the Northern Rivers will be joining in.

Tomorrow, every guest who visits participating Subway restaurants and purchases a sub, salad or wrap on the day will get one free, and Subway will donate the cost of a meal through Foodbank to those seeking hunger relief.

Subway is helping bring attention to the growing hunger crisis in Australia, with their largest fundraising event of the year, the Subway Live Feed.

Subway has partnered with leading food relief organisation Foodbank to address food insecurity within the community, following the release of the Hunger Report.

Around Australia, Subway restaurants are getting into the celebrations; restaurants are being decorated, staff will be in costume, there will be face painting for the kids, free cookies available and some special guest appearances.

Anthony Fuge, Northern Rivers Business Development Agent. said: "Subway restaurants on the Northern Rivers are incredibly passionate about the Subway Live Feed for World Sandwich Day. We recognise that hunger in Australia is reaching crisis levels, we are banding together with Subway restaurants around Australia to contribute to raising awareness and some much-needed funds".

"The Subway Live Feed initiative is one that every Australian can get behind. It's a way we can all make a direct impact to children, regional communities and others experiencing hardships which lead to food insecurity."

This is the second-year Subway Australia has partnered with Foodbank.

In 2017 on World Sandwich Day, 13 million meals were donated globally, and 280,000 meals were donated in Australia alone.

They directly helped communities who experience food insecurity and anxiety, including more than 2400 charities and 1750 schools.

This year, Subway restaurants in Casino want to increase the donated meals to 300,000 across Australia.

"The Subway Live Feed initiative is one that every Australian can get behind. It's a way we can all make a direct impact to children, regional communities and others experiencing hardships which lead to food insecurity," Anthony Fuge said.

Event details:

What: Buy a sub, salad or wrap at Subway and get another one free for yourself or a friend, and Subway will donate the cost of a meal to Foodbank

Activity: Come along to take part in the Subway Live Feed with fun activities for the whole family

Why: In celebration of World Sandwich Day, the Subway Live Feed is an Australia-wide initiative to raise much needed funds for those experiencing food insecurity

When: Friday, November 2

Where: Subway restaurants on teh Northern Rivers

Each donation today, in celebration of World Sandwich Day, will be captured on the Subway Live Feed digital tracker, and guests are invited to follow the progress via www.SubwayLiveFeed.com.au.