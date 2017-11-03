FREE LUNCH: Subway celebrates World Sandwich Day

It's simple: Buy a Sub. Get a free Sub. Give a meal to charity.

TODAY is World Sandwich Day, and Subway is celebrating in its eight Northern Rivers stores.

World Sandwich Day is a Subway-initiated fundraising event operating across more than 60 countries as part of Live Feed, which helps to fight world hunger.

Subway has partnered with Foodbank to feed the hungry, and with every sandwhich purchased someone in need will get a free meal.

Foodbank assists 3.6 million Australians experiencing food insecurity annually.

Lismore, Goonellabah, Ballina, Casino and Byron Bay all have participating stores.

Valid today only for in-store purchases.

Purchase any sub, salad or wrap and receive another of the same product purchased to an equal or lesser value.