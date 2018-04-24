Free KFC... if you don't mind a long drive (or short flight)

DID you know KFC has been in Australia for 50 years?

To celebrate, KFC is giving away free chicken this Friday - but you have to go to Sydney to get it.

"We are starting the weekend a little early at the Overseas Passenger Terminal from 12pm,” the company has announced.

"With thousands of people expected to flock, we'll be slinging freshly cooked chicken for everyone and anyone (as the Colonel believed - the best things in life are free!) served up in limited edition 50th buckets, while our DJs turn back the cluck - all the way to the 60's, playing hits from every era of KFC in Australia.”

The first KFC store opened in Sydney in 1968.

That was three years before the first McDonald's restaurant.

In 2018, there are now more than 600 KFC stores across Australia, serving more than two million people a week.

"More than just a chicken joint, KFC has earned it place in the Aussie pop culture zeitgeist,” the company says.

"We're your larrikin mate who's always up for a good time, and of course a party!

"But, on the flipside were also willing to put our money where our mouth is - providing jobs and mentorship to over 35,000 Aussies, with a whopping 1 in 45 Aussie youths calling themselves part of the KFC family.”