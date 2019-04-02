Want to try girls league tag for free?

GIRLS LEAGUE: A free thrills, skills and drills program will be held between 10am and noon on Saturday Aprils 6 at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina, for any girls keen to give league tag a go and join an U14 or U16 team at a family-friendly club.

THRILLS, drills and skills.

This is how the people behind the push to have more girls playing rugby league are describing the local NRL Girls Come & Try Program which is on this Saturday at Kingsford Smith Park in Ballina.

Marist Brothers Rugby Club's girls league tag manager Vicki Thornton, said the free thrills, skills and drills session with giveaways is on from 10am until noon on April 6 and will be hosted by the Ballina Seagulls.

She said she hopes heaps of girls keen to play in the U14 and U16 teams will come along and have a go in the non-contact sport.

"Previously girls could only play until they were 12 in mixed teams because of the physicality of tackling," she said.

"Now the league has come up with the initiative of league tag so the girls can continue, they now have a pathway up to ladies league which is fantastic.

"This day is completely free and open to all girls who are playing or considering playing junior League Tag in 2019."

Thornton said Ballina in particular are very keen and offering girls a low registration of of just $20 for the season.

"We are really hoping and encouraging girls will join up teams in Ballina, Casino, Grafton, Kyogle, Lismore, Lower Clarence which encompasses McLean, Yamba and surrounds or South Grafton," she said.

"Ballina is trying to encourage and motive more girls about seriously participating and looks really promising to build on their numbers, plus they are offering a six month season for $20.

"While registration varies from club to club, at Lismore we have an offer of $165 which includes rego, short, jersey and socks and with the Active Kids voucher, it will cost almost nothing."

Another benefit is that you don't need a sporting background or experience to come along and find out about league tag, Thornton said.

"Just rock up on the day and have fun with the footy drills and skills clinic and discover if this exciting sport is for you," she said.

More information, contact Ballina Seagulls president Justin Smith 0488 182 047 or Marist Bros Junior Rugby League registrar Natalie Leeson 0412 955 461 or Vicki Thornton 0411553019.