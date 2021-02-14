Free, free at last: Hospital parking backflip

Lismore City Council has confirmed free parking in the hospital precinct on Hunter and Dalziel streets has been reintroduced and parking restrictions waived in Weaver Street, Laurel Avenue and Mckenzie Street only to enable all-day parking.

Mayor Vanessa Ekins said councillors this week voted to ease parking restrictions again in recognition of the critical and selfless role our local health care professionals in caring for our community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We first eased parking restrictions in April 2020 due to COVID-19 and at this week’s meeting we decided to ease them again until October 2021 to allow the new council, which will be elected in September, to develop a parking strategy around the hospital,” she said

“All of our health care workers are doing their upmost to ensure our community gets the best care and service possible. In turn, we must remember to treat them with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

On January 12, Lismore City Council announced it would go back to paid parking around the hospital, from Monday, January 18.

Parking restrictions were eased for six months from April 2020 in the Lismore Base Hospital precinct in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was further extended in October for another three months.